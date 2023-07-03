Heavier cattle were sought after at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, monthly store sale last Friday where steers topped at $1260 a head.
A smaller number of cattle were yarded compared to last month, a total of 666, which mostly consisted of Angus weaners about 10 months-old.
Jim Hindmarsh and Son agent Ben Hindmarsh, Moss Vale, said the lead of the cattle were very good quality but that dropped off on secondary drafts.
"They showed the signs of the cold winter we're having," he said.
Mr Hindmarsh said this was reflected in the prices as the best of the steers and heifers sold well, as well as some of the Euro-cross cattle, but the market was cheaper on lighter cattle.
"There was more competition on heavier weighted cattle," he said.
"The lighter cattle were harder to sell."
Mr Hindmarsh said prices were back on last month's sale, however this was expected.
"It was very much in keeping with where the market is," he said.
Angus weaner steers weighing 200kg to 280kg typically sold for $740 to $870 while other breeds of the same weight mostly made $500 to $820 and heavier weaner steers sold to a top of $1210.
Yearling steers sold for $600 to $1260.
Weaner heifers mostly made $550 to $710 while yearling heifers sold for $680 to $990.
A small number of pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers were yarded which made $790 to $1290.
The best presented pen of steers was awarded to Leppington Park Pastoral, Wingello, for their 35 Angus steers, 359kg, sold for $1265.
A line of 13 Angus steers, 350kg, from R and D McKeahnie, Kowen, sold for $1210.
A pen of 10 Angus steers, 336kg, from G and T Hurry sold for $1185 and The Retreat Pastoral sold four Angus steers, 381kg, sold for $1150.
Merrinjuck Pastoral, Yass, sold 11 Angus steers, 276kg, for $790.
Rosehill, Boorowa, sold six Charolais-cross steers, 233kg, for $730.
The best presented heifers went to P Jessep, Taralga, for a pen of 18 Angus heifers, 283kg, sold for $680.
Frank Lopresti Investment, Southern Highlands, sold 20 Angus Heifers, 333kg sold for $910.
A pen of nine Angus heifers, 288kg, from A Ryan sold for $740.
A line of nine Angus cows with calves from L Leaver sold for $1290.
Mr Hindmarsh said buyers were mostly local and Riverina restockers and backgrounders.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported despite the wet and cold conditions there was a reasonably sized buying group.
