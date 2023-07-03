The Land
Yass steers hit $1260

Alexandra Bernard
Alexandra Bernard
July 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Toby Elliott, Nutrien Livestock, sold 18 Angus heifers, 283kg, for $680 a head on account of P Jessep, Taralga. Photo by SELX.
Heavier cattle were sought after at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, monthly store sale last Friday where steers topped at $1260 a head.

