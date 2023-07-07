When Anna Fraser told her partner Andy she wanted to go to Europe to work on a truffiere, his response was, "How hard would it be to grow them ourselves?"
So that's exactly what the couple did.
Searching for properties to fulfil their venture, Andy said they came across where they are now, near Canyonleigh in the Southern Highlands.
"We got really lucky because this was the one and only property we looked at together," he said.
"We drove all the way out here and almost didn't see it - we got a little lost."
Read more: Racegoers flock to Duck Creek
And in what seemed like fate, they found out the owner had recently had the land tested to see if she could grow truffles, and the results were positive.
"We just felt like the stars had all aligned," he said.
The previous owner had been running a biodynamic cattle farm, and Anna said the property, having had no chemicals used on it, was another bonus.
"We knew that was how we wanted to do our truffles," she said.
And while they were discouraged, being organic and sustainable was a no-brainer.
"You're spending so much time growing and nurturing a product. Why would you not grow it organically, and why would you not preserve and protect the land that is allowing you to do that," she said.
Simply growing their own was more challenging than it sounds, with the pair planting the saplings themselves in 2016 and another lot in 2017. And all this was done on weekends in between their corporate jobs in Sydney. Weeding was first done by hand until they invested in a slasher.
"We got quite stressed at the beginning because we would come down, and all the manual weeding we had done the weekend before, we'd come back, and it was like a jungle again," Andy said.
Anna said they were coming down and sleeping in their ute until they put a cabin in and have now relocated full-time to their country oasis.
"We decided that to do this right and put the effort in we needed to get the farm where we want it to be - there's always work to do, I feel we're only part way into our journey - we decided we'd pack up and move down here permanently."
The truffiere now has 600 trees - about 520 French Oaks, which host Perigord French black truffles and 90 Italian Stone Pines, that host white truffles, Bianchetto.
The truffles are harvested with the help of Nutmeg, a German Shorthaired Pointer, who has a knack for sniffing out the treasures.
"She was sniffing last year at five-months-old," Anna said.
"By the end of the season, she was excellent - she was going and pulling out two kilograms in a morning session before lunch."
Their other German Shorthaired Pointer Cyril, seven, has retired his nose, but Anna said he occasionally came out and scratched at a tree to indicate he had found a truffle.
The truffles are harvested from about the first week of June to the middle of September and are all being sold into Sydney this year.
The sustainable goal expands beyond the truffiere, with the whole property off-grid and solar-powered, which can run parallel in series through batteries set up in a shipping container.
The solar runs the irrigation, and while the property may be nestled above the Wollondilly River, Anna said they didn't want to rely on it, so they don't draw water from the river but capture all their own in dams and tanks.
All the pruning from the trees goes into mulch or compost for the garden.
They recently moved into their almost finished new home, built from hemp and timber with polished concrete floors.
Everything on the property was planned out, with Anna having drawn up plans for environmental factors like the sun and the wind, as well as taking fire into account.
Last year they grew about 30 kilograms of truffles, and Andy said the goal is 80kg to 100kg.
"We'll try and get the truffiere up to about 1000 trees - now that we know we can grow truffles," Anna said.
And truffles are no longer the only thing on the list for the couple.
The Italian Stone Pines will also produce pine nuts in the future, and last year Anna said they grew their first commercial garlic crop.
Continuing on the focus of fully utilising the farm's resources, she said they would look at growing Shiitake mushrooms once their trees get bigger, using the Japanese style of growing them on oak logs.
"The trees aren't quite big enough, but in two years' time, when we prune every year, we'll be getting branches off them that will be big enough that we can inoculate those logs, and so we might as well use a resource we have," she said.
Anna said the mushrooms would be whatever that climate produces that year.
"That's like truffles - you never really know what you're going to get. Each year is a surprise, and I think that will be the same with the shiitakes," she said.
"We'll just be using what we have on the farm, and what we produce we will produce."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.