A yarding of 1250 head of fair to good quality cattle was offered at Bega store sale on Thursday, once again selling to a cheaper market, reflecting the increasingly challenging weather conditions on the Far South Coast.
Buying support came from Leongatha and Warragul, Victoria, Dubbo, and Braidwood, bolstered by local competition.
Livestock agent Stewart Smith, Chester and Smith, Bega, said the store sale would typically attract 500 to 600 head of cattle, but that number had swelled to double due to the dry weather.
"The better end, heavier weaners were up to $100 cheaper, but once you got to the lighter cattle, they were anywhere from $200 to $300 cheaper, especially on the mixed coloured cattle," Mr Smith said.
"It was tough going and disappointing, but it is a reality check with how the weather is everywhere.
"It is certainly turning very dry in the Bega Valley, so people are offloading their cattle."
The top of the Euro weaners made to $1350 a head.
Angus weaners sold to $990.
Heifers topped at $1180, with most making between $700 to $900.
Younger heifers sold for $400 to $600.
Most of the best weaners made $750 to $900, with younger calves making $450 to $700.
DS Barrett, Bemboka, sold 20 Limousin cross Angus weaner steers, which made between $600 to $960 a head, for an average of $755. The line of 25 heifers averaged $807.
JM Beashel, Moruya, sold 65 Angus weaner steers for an average of $620 and 76 heifers for an average of $607.
Dundindi Estate, Bega, sold 30 Angus weaner steers for an average of $778 and a line of 32 heifers for an average of $630.
Cows with calves topped at $1400 a unit.
