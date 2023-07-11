The prospect of selling one million woollen quilts in the Chinese domestic market has exciting market possibilities for non-Merino wool.
Currently, that end of the wool market is languishing, but Andrew Combe, NSW wool manager for Elders, is upbeat about the potential of clearing around two million kilograms each year.
"It is a great outlet for the non-Merino wool because we have been struggling to sell it," Mr Combe said.
"In some cases, people have been keeping it on farm, or burying it, without worrying about sending it through to auction.
"It's not making costs of shearing for this type of wool, so this potential market is going to increase its value over time."
It all ties in with a recent visit by a Chinese film crew to a sheep station north of Yass, where typical views of ewes with lambs in green and rolling hills is intended to form the background of promotional material designed for social media.
Mr Combe said Elders will be a link in the chain where they have the opportunity to source the wool, which will be purchased at auction by Harry Ying, chief wool buyer with Lana Wool Pty Ltd.
"It will be sent to Michell's in China to be scoured and processed," he said.
"Then it goes to JHT which manufactures woollen products and then taken to Mercury Manchester to be processed into woollen doonas and other household furnishings."
Mr Combe said the use of social media in China as a platform for the promotion of Australian wool which have been made into desirable consumer items is amazing.
"It is pretty exciting for us to know that Mercury Manchester have over 10 million people on their Facebook pages and 100 million people with their marketing campaign," he said.
"Hopefully it will open doors for supplying this non-Merino type wool.
"The idea of the film crew being on this sheep property is that they wanted to look at the Australian environment, look at the green rolling hills and how well the sheep are being cared for."
Mr Combe acknowledged the concern for many consumers about the humane and renewable source of the material items they are considering buying.
"The wool has been grown ethically and it is a sustainable product," he said.
"Mercury Manchester want to sell their products to a younger generation in China, which I am sure they will."
Harry Ying said the filming on the sheep property was a crucial part of the promotion of Australian wool to Mercury Manchester's younger customers.
"They will be able to see the Australian countryside with the beautiful sheep," Mr Ying said.
"Most people look at the advertising in newspapers or TV, but now they can use all the different social media platforms."
Mr Ying said the company wants to use as much Australian-grown wool as it can.
Robin Li is the chairman of Shanghai Mercury Textile Group Co. Ltd, and he was quite excited about the prospects of filling his wool needs from Australia.
Speaking through Mr Ying as interpreter, Mr Li said his company has been using Australian wool for the past five years.
"Before that, they had been using Chinese-grown wool, wool from New Zealand and wool from Europe," Mr Ying said.
"Each year, they have been increasing their buying by 20 to 30 percent of wool coming out of Australia.
"That is the message - they will be using more Aussie wool down the track."
Mr Ying said the quality of Australian wool is far higher than that grown in other countries, and the quantity is assured.
"The main target for Mercury Manchester is to sell more wool quilts," he said.
"Another purpose for the chairman in visiting this sheep farm was to show his customers he was sourcing the best quality wool which was grown in the best environment and from sheep which were managed by the professionals for over 150 years."
Craig Pearsall, Elders Goulburn wool manager facilitated the farm visit and was very excited about the potential return to growers for the non-Merino type wool.
"It will depend on the price of the wool at the time of auction, but two million kgs are expected to be bought," he said.
"That would be about 11,000 bales worth $180-$240 bale and while it's not a lot of money it could change when there is base in the market and other buyers see opportunities with that type of non-Merino wool which is being thrown out at the moment."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
