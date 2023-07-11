The Land
Home/News

Filming on Australian sheep station creates Chinese wool interest

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
July 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shanghai Mercury Textile Group Co. Ltd chairman, Robin Li, with Elders NSW state wool manager, Andrew Combe.
Shanghai Mercury Textile Group Co. Ltd chairman, Robin Li, with Elders NSW state wool manager, Andrew Combe.

The prospect of selling one million woollen quilts in the Chinese domestic market has exciting market possibilities for non-Merino wool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.