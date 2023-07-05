South-east of Perth at Mundijong, our group was welcomed at Darling View Stud. The Atwell family-owned and operated breeding farm took a commercial path about 12 years ago, under the leadership of Clive and Trish Atwell, with son Brent as manager. Stemming from Mr Atwell's grandfather's success when owning and training the 1925 Perth Cup winner, Great Applause, the younger Atwells found success when breeding to race.