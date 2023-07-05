News of stallions Marine One and Rommel relocating brought fond memories of a Western Australian trip that I, along with other Thoroughbred enthusiasts, attended earlier this year.
Relocating to Ridgeport Farm at Waroona, south of Perth, Rommel was in fine fettle when our group inspected him at Mogumber Park near Bullsbrook, north-east of Perth, where the brown Commands stallion spent his first six stud seasons. This resulted in Rommel gaining 65 per cent winners to runners.
The horse can also count stakes winners Snowdome - winner of six races, including the WATC Sires' Produce Stakes-G3 (earning $667,800) and Pixie Chix ($413,000) among his best track representatives.
A four-year-old by Capitalist, Marine One - winner of last year's MRC Rubiton Stakes-G2 at Caulfield - heads to Mogumber for his first stud season.
Mogumber is also home to handsome Exceed And Excel son, Safeguard, a Melbourne group winning two and three-year-old who has proven a good source of talented gallopers. Among the leading WA sires, the wonderful tempered chestnut horse has eight stakes horses (including Miss West Coast) to his name.
At this year's Perth Yearling Sale, Mogumber sold its home-bred full-sister to Miss West Coast for $200,000.
A practical working equine farm, Mogumber was established in 2006 by enthusiasts Colin Brown and veterinarian Fiona Lacey who also operates her practice from the property - Olive Grove Equine Clinic.
South-east of Perth at Mundijong, our group was welcomed at Darling View Stud. The Atwell family-owned and operated breeding farm took a commercial path about 12 years ago, under the leadership of Clive and Trish Atwell, with son Brent as manager. Stemming from Mr Atwell's grandfather's success when owning and training the 1925 Perth Cup winner, Great Applause, the younger Atwells found success when breeding to race.
Stallions that have been associated with Darling View Stud include successful Patronize (by Redoute's Choice), Lucky Street (Oratorio) and Playing God, the latter a WA bred and champion sire and son of VRC Victoria Derby-G1 winner Blackfriars (Danehill).
Last year Darling View introduced ATC Arrowfield Sprint Stakes-G2 winner Splintex by Snitzel, which served 118 mares in his first stud season.
Further south, we found Rangeview Stud at Burekup (about 25 minutes north-east of Bunbury), where the proven Danehill grandson So Secret (Danetime) and young Long Leaf share the stallion stables.
Winner of three stakes (from four wins), including two in Melbourne as a juvenile, Long Leaf takes eastern Australian breeding to the west, the bay horse being by Coolmore Stud's champion Australian sire Fastnet Rock.
About 200 acres, Rangeview Stud is another family-owned and managed establishment, its principals Jody and Rob Gray.
The property takes advantage of the nearby Wellington dam, using it for irrigation for a large part of the well-pastured property.
Continuing in a southern direction, God Has Spoken - a proven sire of winners and full-brother to Playing God, can be found at Rivercrest Park Stud near Stratham, and further south again, successful sires Sessions and former Darley, Aberdeen, stallion Shooting To Win stand at Neville and Susan Duncan's Oakland Park Stud at North Jindong near the Margaret River.
A full-brother to outstanding now retired stallion Deep Field, Shooting To Win (by short-lived Encosta de Lago stallion Northern Meteor) has sired eight stakes winners from NSW stud duty.
A Sydney group two winner, 13-year-old black horse Sessions is by champion Australian sire Lonhro (also now retired) and still commands a good price for his young stock - a colt selling for $155,000 at this year's Perth Yearling Sale.
Jockeys riding at Rosehill on Saturday wore black armbands to honour Ray Selkrig AOM after the Sydney hoop passed away last week aged 93.
His 1800 wins included 35 group one races, the 1961 Melbourne Cup aboard Lord Fury a highlight.
He also won four Australian Derbies at Randwick - Prince Delville in 1954, Royal Sovereign in 1964, Swift Peter in 1967, and Gold Brick in 1972.
Mr Selkrig won the 1958-59 Sydney Jockeys' Premiership defeating champion hoop Neville Sellwood.
