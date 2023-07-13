A first-rate, consistent line up of 58 bulls have been catalogued for the 34th NSW Shorthorn Spring Fling Bull Sale being held at the Tamworth Saleyards on Thursday, July 27 from 1pm.
The draft will consist of bulls ranging in age from 17 to 34 months-old with 34 per cent of the draft being August 2021 bulls, representing all colours of the Shorthorn breed, from red, to red little white, roan, and white.
In all 15 vendors have bulls in the sale, including debut vendors Mitchell Taylor of MT Livestock and Sarah Rayner who'll be selling a bull jointly with returning vendor Lochie Collins.
Sale coordinator Vicki Ridley said the 2023 draft is comprised of a diverse range of genetics and expected progeny differences to suit the differing requirements of prospective buyers.
"The Spring Fling sale provides an opportunity for buyers to attend one venue and see a variety of bulls from many different Shorthorn studs. The sale offers a chance to source bulls with the phenotype and genotype that will suit buyers operations, whether that be in Victoria, New South Wales or Queensland," Ms Ridley said.
It was a record year for the sale in 2022 with a 100pc clearance achieved along with a $11,214 average.
"This was a $3305 increase on the 2021 sale average, and reflected last year's buoyant livestock market."
Ms Ridley said this year's environmental conditions of flooding followed by dry weather has created challenges for the vendors while preparing their animals.
"Despite these challenges, buyers can be confident that all bulls presented will be of high quality and will be suitable for a wide variety of markets and breeding programs."
Those who're unable to attend the sale in person can bid online via the Elite Livestock Auctions platform.
All bulls will be available for inspection by Wednesday, July 26 from 9am.
The catalogue is now on the Elders, Shorthorn Beef, and Elite Livestock Auctions websites and the Shorthorn Spring Fling Facebook page.
For enquiries please contact Elders Tamworth sale agents Brian Kennedy on 0427 844 047, Paul Jameson on 0428 667 998, Lincoln McKinley on 0419 239 963, Shane Rule on 0427 456 878, or sale coordinator Vicki Ridley on 0427 957 617.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
