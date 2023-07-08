"The sweet smell of freshly ploughed soil is one that poetry is written about, and one which most farm kids remember their whole lives. Now I realise the smell of newly ploughed soil is the smell of death. The lives being lost are dying soil microbes as their home is being torn apart by the plough."
So wrote Colin Seis in his latest publication Custodians of the Grasslands.
He is the fourth generation of his family on Winona, near Gulgong, where Merino sheep co-exist with winter crops and native grasslands.
Each generation had 'farmed' the land according to the accepted practices at the time, and Colin, from a young age, was steeped in the tradition and experience he had learnt from his father.
Each generation believed they were doing the best they could for the land and their family.
But successive years of ploughing and grazing the fragile landscape inevitably led to the decline in the health and structure of the farm's soil.
It was a global phenomenon which brought about the so-called Green Revolution initiated during the 1950s and spreading among farmers into the 1980s.
In the aftermath of World War II, the Green Revolution, incorporating the use of technology in the form of high-yielding varieties of cereals, and the widespread use of chemical fertilizers to sustain the production of those crops growing in nutrient depleted soil.
The use of pesticides and controlled irrigation, the uptake of mechanized agriculture all contributed to preventing global famine when so much infrastructure and landscape had been destroyed during the war.
It was hailed as a 'great success', and believed to have saved 'billions' of lives.
But at what long term cost to the soil?
The idea that land was limited so therefore productivity, through the increase of inputs, must be unlimited piqued the imagination of scientists and politicians.
That ambition is now being seen to be beyond the function of landscape.
Colin was not the first farmer to question the traditional farming methods of previous generations, nor is he the first to write about it.
But what is intriguing about his book is that he has been prepared to accept the mistakes of the past, without criticism, and make plans to move on to the present and the future.
That sweet smell of freshly ploughed soil, neatly sums up Colin's concept of farming for the future - he does not want to smell it.
By significantly reducing the need for disturbing his soil, incorporating winter cereal crops in pasture, pasture cropping, he has noted a return of valuable native grasses, and a lift in the friability of the soil.
Commensurate also with a reasonable crop yield but with lower input costs, his returns have increased as his farm returned to a valuable grassland of mixed native species.
This book should be read in conjunction with all of the other publications highlighting the return of sustainable agricultural practices.
It is story about a family property and it's decline during 150 years of agricultural land use and how the healing process was started.
We must farm for the future, not the present.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
