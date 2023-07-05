Slatted floor feedlots deliver extreme climate advantage

Undercover, slatted floor feedlot pens are proving a big hit with cattle producers in the US, particularly in the midwest where winter temperatures can drop far below zero compounded by blizzards and metres deep snow drifts.
This was highlighted on the recent Alltech Lienert Beef tour of Iowa and South Dakota where tour participants were able to compare traditional open pen feed yards, bedded barn systems and the increasingly popular slatted floor system.
Located in the heart of corn country in the US midwest, the Alltech Lienert group visited both the Frederickson and Schuiteman feedlots located north of Sioux City in western Iowa.
Brian Frederickson operates a 4000 head feedlot using a combination of conventional open air pens complemented with both bedded barns and slatted floor feedlot pens.
Stocking density varied between the three sites, ranging from 5.5 square metres an animal in open pens, 3.7sq m in a bedded barns, down to 2.3sq m for animals on slatted floors.
Some of the batches of the Frederickson cattle go into a natural fed program, which stipulates no antibiotics and no added hormones, making animal health a top priority.
Alltech Lienert nutritionist Toby Doak, who led the 11 day tour, said the major benefits of the slatted floors centred on manure management and the associated reduction in labour.
"The end game is all about maximising feed efficiency and very importantly reducing the cost of gain," Mr Doak said.
"The mid-west is famed for its tough winters, but there are also challenges with extreme summer heat and especially humidity."
Another factor is that land values in prime agricultural areas are now topping A$90,000/ha (A$37,000/acre).
"Increasing density is a real option for producers wanting to expand their feeding capacity," Mr Doak said.
Mobs of 250 cattle are housed on the slatted floors, with each of the four sheds housing about 750 cattle.
The feedlot ration comprises of processed corn grain and corn silage combined with a locally manufactured mineral pellet.
Average daily gains are 1.8kg/head/day on average for whole of life cattle in the sheds.
Mr Doak said it was estimated that the housed cattle performed about 10 per cent better in terms of overall performance compared to cattle in open pens.
"The difference in performance is not surprising given the positive impact on cattle health, managing feed intake fluctuations and under the two systems," Mr Doak said.
"The big advantage of the slatted floor system, is that the manure issue is dealt with and there is an improvement in air quality."
In summer months fans are used to improve ventilation and prevent issues with ammonia build up.
The slatted floors are positioned about 2.4m above the waste collection pit, which is emptied with a sludge pump and direct drilled into nearby corn paddocks.
The Schuiteman family also operates a 4000 head capacity bedded barn-style feedlot about 80km further north.
Joel Schuiteman said his family had been feeding cattle in sheds since the late 1970s.
"I love the comfort bedded barns offer with the cereal straw used for the cattle," Mr Schuiteman said.
"We remove the manure out at end of feeding program and apply it to the paddocks.
"All of my cattle are custom fed and the real benefits come in winter, which can be very harsh in this part of Iowa."
Beef on dairy cross calves enter the feedlot weighing as little as 140kg but straight beef calves are often up to 340kg liveweight.
Depending on the the market the cattle can be in the sheds for up to 200 days and sent to slaughter at 500kg.
"Most of our recent cattle have been beef on dairy calves with sexed Angus male semen used in Holstein cows," Mr Schuiteman said.
"We get very good performance out these calves and I believe they are comparable to straight Angus."
Mr Doak said beef on dairy calves were common in US feedlots because of the use of sexed semen to produce meat quality calves from non-replacement cows.
"This has been a decade long shift that is already evident in Australia as dairy farmers look to produce a better quality meat animal as a by-product of milk production," he said.
Mr Doak said it was interesting that traceability was not mandatory for most feedlot cattle in the US.
"The exception is the less than 1 per cent of the US cattle herd that are marketed as being antibiotic and added hormone free," he said.
Cattle prices remain tight in the US with 340-350kg feeder steers selling for about A$2000, he said.
