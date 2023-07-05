The Land
Home/Beef

Slatted floor feedlots deliver extreme climate advantage

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Undercover, slatted floor feedlot pens are proving a big hit with cattle producers in the US midwest, a group of Australian producers on a recent Alltech Lienert Beef Tour discovered. Picture supplied
Undercover, slatted floor feedlot pens are proving a big hit with cattle producers in the US midwest, a group of Australian producers on a recent Alltech Lienert Beef Tour discovered. Picture supplied

Undercover, slatted floor feedlot pens are proving a big hit with cattle producers in the US, particularly in the midwest where winter temperatures can drop far below zero compounded by blizzards and metres deep snow drifts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.