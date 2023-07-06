The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Senator Perin Davey welcomes a review of the Disaster Funding Arrangements

By Perin Davey
July 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Perin Davey has visited many flood ravaged regions since taking on the role of Shadow Emergency Management Minister. Picture by Hayley Warden
Senator Perin Davey has visited many flood ravaged regions since taking on the role of Shadow Emergency Management Minister. Picture by Hayley Warden

I have visited many flood-ravaged regions since taking on the Shadow Emergency Management Minister role and have met with many affected local government representatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.