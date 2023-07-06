I have visited many flood-ravaged regions since taking on the Shadow Emergency Management Minister role and have met with many affected local government representatives.
As part of the Senate Select Committee on Australia's Disaster Resilience, we have regularly heard that the primary difficulty communities face in the long process of recovery is red tape.
Local councils are the front line for the physical recovery of a disaster-hit area, working tirelessly to repair roads and infrastructure long after the camera crews and public interest has moved on.
In 2018, the Liberals and Nationals in government established the Australian Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements in agreement with all state and territory governments. The idea was to cut delays and ensure urgent financial assistance was provided to disaster-affected communities.
The ability of the state or territory government to determine which areas receive assistance and what assistance be made available, knowing that up to 75 per cent will be funded by the Commonwealth, streamlined the process significantly.
However, with the unprecedented size and scale of disasters hit over the past 18 months alone, it is clear the best of intentions are still being hampered by bureaucracy. Until last week, states and territories, while assured of funding, would be reimbursed after the fact. This, in turn, was passed down the chain.
The process of having to pay upfront and produce receipts after the fact is an added strain on our already strained councils.
For this reason, I welcomed the news last week that the federal government will pay $1.8 billion to the states upfront. However, it means little if the states don't pass the funding on to councils up front to enable crucial repair works to be undertaken before the next flood season hits.
Every council the Senate Committee spoke to in the Northern Rivers last week is carrying the debt of disaster repairs to the point they can no longer fund the work without financial certainty. We also heard about the absurdity of the process of requesting a so-called "betterment" allowance was so cumbersome it increased delays.
In one instance, a council was told they had to replace an ancient wooden bridge like-for-like despite the fact that a new modern concrete bridge would be safer, quicker, and cheaper to install as it conforms to modern road works.
In every case, the councils accepted the need for accountability and were happy to report once the work was done, but said an allowance up front would allow them the freedom to act swiftly and efficiently without the added burden of bureaucracy.
After five years, it is timely that a review of the Disaster Funding Arrangements is undertaken to further improve and streamline the process.
