Merino meat in the spotlight

Sheep producer Rodney McDonnell has found there's money to be made in both food and fibre at his Merino operation in Urana.
His father Jim McDonnell bought Avalon in 1949 when they were breeding sheep based on Bond genetics, a very popular breed in the area post-war.
But the McDonnell's made the change to sourcing his rams from Andrew Bouffler, Trigger Vale Poll, Lockhart, in the 1980s in response to reduced demand for the stronger type wool.
They could also see the future for their family farm was in breeding a dual-purpose sheep and where the focus was equally on meat and wool based on Andrew Bouffler's genetic program.
"I learnt a lot about breeding and classing sheep from Jim Daley," Mr McDonnell said.
Many people in the Riverina will remember Jim Daley who had a big influence on the sheep industry through his support and promotion of the Bond breed.
"Jim would always say - you have to eat everyday, but you don't always need a new wool jumper," Mr McDonnell said.
"So our focus is on the dual purpose Merino as the most productive for us - where we look at food before fibre when selecting our sheep."
The self-replacing ewe flock compliments the winter cropping program on Avalon and contributes around 40 per cent of the gross returns.
"We have always made more money from meat than wool," Mr McDonnell said.
"And with our focus on size of our sheep we can always sell our ewes for a good price because they are big and heavy."
When Mr McDonnell classes his maiden ewes, he selects the best for joining with Merino rams, not based on any percentage of classing. The seconds are joined to White Suffolk rams as a terminal sire.
The lambs are sold through the Wagga Wagga saleyards as are the cull Merino ewes, older Merino ewes and the Merino wether lambs.
At a recent sale, a draft of Merino wether lambs topped the sale, beating many other lambs when they sold for $258.
"It was ten dollars better than the other breeds for the day," Mr McDonnell said.
He has a clear vision of the Merino sheep he breeds - clear around the points, a clean and open face, a bare breech and strong bone.
"Those ewes with an open face seem to be the quickest maturing and they are very good milkers," he said.
"And since we haven't mulesed since 2020, I have been selecting for a clean and bare breech."
Fertility is an important trait where the ewes only get one chance to produce a lamb. The ewes are wet and dried at weaning and any who are barren or who lambed and lost are immediately drafted and sold at the next sale in Wagga Wagga.
"And if we see an obvious one who hasn't lambed at lambmarking, they are also out - we don't want to run our ewes as 'wethers'," Mr McDonnell said.
Wool cut for the grown sheep is around six to seven kilograms when shorn in March.
"We lamb in May and the ewe weaners are shorn three times to bring them into our main shearing," he said.
When selecting replacement rams from Trigger Vale, Mr McDonnell is conscious of the type Andrew Bouffler is breeding.
"I want the rams to be clean around the points, and while I look at the figures, my first impression of their conformation is most important," he said.
"They must have good feet. Jim Daley would always say if they are no good in the feet, they are no good to me.
"There is money in Merinos with the type of sheep I am breeding, with a big solid and plain body."
