The Land
Merino meat in the spotlight

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
July 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Rodney McDonnell with his daughter Jessie and Douglas with the Trigger Vale-blood ewes with their lambs yarded for marking.
A watchful eye from Douglas on the Trigger Vale-blood Merino ewes.
A draft of the Trigger Vale Poll Merino ewes with lambs.
And since we haven't mulesed since 2020, I have been selecting for a clean and bare breech.

- Rodney McDonnell, Avalon, Urana

Sheep producer Rodney McDonnell has found there's money to be made in both food and fibre at his Merino operation in Urana.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

