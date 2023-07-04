The Land
Will model bring more doctors to the bush and cut wait times?

Updated July 5 2023 - 8:55am, first published 12:01am
NSW premier Chris Minns visited Dubbo Base Hospital as part of his visit to the regional centre last Friday. The NSW Government announced today that it has federal approval to extend the Single Employer Model in an attempt to entice more doctors to rural communities. Picture supplied
After more than 100 days of the Labor being in power where there was little to no movement for regional and rural health, there is optimism among members of the Minns government that progress will be made after it's proposal to expand the Single Employer Model was approved by the Federal Government.

