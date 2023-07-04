After more than 100 days of the Labor being in power where there was little to no movement for regional and rural health, there is optimism among members of the Minns government that progress will be made after it's proposal to expand the Single Employer Model was approved by the Federal Government.
The state government is putting its medical recruitment hopes in the model which was trialled in the Murrumbidgee region and results can't come soon enough for communities which have wait list of over a month just to see a GP.
The model is designed to provide a pathway for doctors wanting to become rural generalists during their training with the NSW Government able to access exemptions for up to 80 trainees per year.
The Government said the model will give improved access to local healthcare services to people across rural, regional and remote NSW.
The Government believes the initiative will achieve this by making it more attractive for junior doctors to enter the Rural Generalist Training Pathway. Rural generalists are GPs who provide primary care services, emergency medicine and have training in additional skills like obstetrics, anaesthetics or mental health services.
While visiting Dubbo last Friday, NSW premier Chris Minns said the medical staffing shortage was proving to be a difficult issue to solve.
"I want to be honest with communities right across NSW, this is one of the most profound challenges the state faces," he said.
"We've got an absolute labour crunch, particularly in medical services and health services across NSW, in particular for regional communities.
"In the last budget there was about $800 million committed to staffing for hard to place communities, particularly in the state's Central West.
"And while I think it's made a difference in major hubs like Dubbo, for the next ring of communities out, we've still got major issues.
"Money is part of it, but it's also accommodation and attracting the next generation of doctors to relocate to regional NSW.
"And I guess to talk up the experience of being a regional doctor.
"In many ways that lived experience is different to working in a metropolitan hospital because you come across a whole range of different procedures that you have to be and are responsible for. The lived experience is potentially quicker."
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park is hopeful the model will attract more doctors to the bush.
"Recruitment and retention of a primary health workforce is a major challenge for regional, rural, and remote NSW communities and addressing this, is a priority of our government," he said.
"This partnership with the Commonwealth Government means more of our regional and rural communities are set to benefit.
"This announcement will ensure the creation of attractive and secure training opportunities to foster the next generation of rural generalist doctors in NSW."
Mr Park said there was still a lot of work to do.
"It won't be easy to undo 12 years of neglect of our health and hospital system, but we are determined to begin," he said.
"Ensuring improved access to healthcare in regional, rural and remote areas is a ministerial priority.
"We've established the select committee into rural and regional health, which will oversee the implementation of the 44 recommendations of last year's inquiry into regional healthcare.
"This is incredibly important work and I am committed to making sure everyone in NSW has access to quality healthcare, no matter where they live."
