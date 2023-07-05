The big investment group responsible for about 100,000 hectares of Lawson Grains cropping country is set to bolster the natural capital value of its grain growing land with livestock and trees.
The massive Lawson Grains portfolio was accumulated last decade by Macquarie Bank's Macquarie Asset Management, then sold early last year to investors, New Forests and the Alberta Investment Management Company for about $550 million.
Nine months later the Sydney-based New Forests, which has a $10.2 billion global interest in nature-based assets - primarily forests - formed its New Agriculture division to manage a growing farmland portfolio in Australia and New Zealand, including Lawson Grains.
However, New Agriculture head, Bruce King, said while Lawson Grains had made its mark as a whopper-sized cropping business extracting maximum efficiency from big-scale, controlled traffic production regimes on 10 NSW and Western Australian aggregations, that land could be yielding even more than the 200,000 tonnes of wheat, barley, canola and pulses it grows each year.
"We're re-examining the Lawson portfolio to see what is the best use of the landscape," he told the Farm Writers Association of NSW.
"We may be able to do much more with some of the less productive country with livestock and other management strategies which enhance and manage the land's natural capital value more effectively."
RELATED READING
Introducing grazing regimes, fencing off areas for revegetation and riparian zones and other landscape restoration and nature-positive initiatives could be a win-win earnings opportunity for the corporate farmer's investors, and the environment.
"There's a lot of expensive capital tied up in our land," he said.
"If we want to maintain its capital value we have to manage it to be productive, and it's also important to be maintained sustainably."
Fortunately farmland's natural capital value to the environment as a carbon sink and as a biodiversity refuge could now also potentially generate big economic rewards.
Mr King pointed to last month's decision by the federal government's Clean Energy Regulator to award several million dollars in carbon credits to two Queensland beef enterprises near Rockhampton and Goondiwindi after modifying their land management with grazing regimes which subsequently increased soil carbon and soil moisture absorption results.
The family operations were rewarded for shifting from set stocking rates to intensive time-controlled grazing rotations and extended paddock resting programs which increased overall vegetative groundcover and encouraged deep rooted pasture growth and species diversity.
Better soil moisture infiltration, retention and utilisation also contributed to improved soil health.
Over five years an extra 151,600 tonnes of measured carbon dioxide was sequestered in the soil, earning the properties an equivalent number of Australian Carbon Credit Units, currently worth about $35 each.
Based on current soil carbon monitoring results and modelling, carbon cycle analysts have suggested well managed, widespread farmland sequestration initiatives could potentially cut Australian emissions by more than 60m tonnes annually, or about 14 per cent.
Such nature-positive programs have not only been championed for potentially boosting farmers' long term productivity and the natural capital value of farmland assets, but the ACCU scheme should enable producers to diversify their income.
Also, as Mr King noted, nature-based initiatives appealed to supply chain investors and consumers who wanted to be associated with improved environmental outcomes.
He said natural capital goals were already important to overseas investors.
However, unlike monitoring carbon sequestration, there was still no clear pathway to measuring and independently certifying Australia's widely varied natural capital environments, or attributing financial values.
This was partly because our landscape was so different to the sort of certification conditions applying in Europe or North America.
He said the sooner a local certification structure could be established the better, particularly to help consumers realise the true cost of farm production and the direct relationship their consumption had on that natural capital cost.
Highlighting the role of well managed livestock in carbon sequestration programs would also help, given it was fashionable for some consumers to blame cattle and sheep for global greenhouse gas problems.
Mr King said it was sobering to reflect on the high interest rate periods of the 1980s and '90s when Australian farmers were working their land in overdrive to stay solvent.
"They were trading on the fat of their land, mining their natural capital in the service of consumers and the general economy," he said.
"We need to see some recognition of the contribution and capital cost that goes into producing food and fibre."
Meanwhile, although corporate scale farms potentially had better access to funds and supporters to help them to make big, fundamental management changes towards carbon sequestration and natural capital initiatives, smaller scale family enterprises should be encouraged to start small.
"Notwithstanding the challenges, everybody has a role to play," he said.
"There are steps which the government and others are taking to encourage an industry-wide mindset change, and it's also incumbent on retailers and consumers to be more supportive."
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.