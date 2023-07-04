One person dead after crash in the state's south

The Land
A man has died after a multiple vehicle crash near Bimbimbie

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:34am
A 23 year old man has died after a multiple vehicle crash near Bimbimbie in the state's south.

