One person dead after crash in the state's south

A 23 year old man has died after a multiple vehicle crash near Bimbimbie in the state's south.
According to police, around 5.30pm on July 4, emergency services were called to the intersection of the Princess Highway and Old Mossy Point Road, Bimbimbie, following reports of an accident.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and found the driver of a hatchback - a 23-year-old man - had died at the scene.
Also in the news:NSW heavy cow prices buck cattle market trend
Also in the news:Northern Territory national parks allow pig hunters to some areas
The drivers of the other two vehicles involved - a 46-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man - were treated at the scene by NSW ambulance paramedics and taken to Moruya Hospital with minor injuries.
Police have established a crime scene which will be forensically examined by specialist police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.