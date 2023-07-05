The Land
US investment firm closes deal on long relationship with food giant Costa Group

July 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Costa tomatoes at Guyra.
Costa tomatoes at Guyra.

Australian berry giant, and a world leader in greenhouse-grown tomatoes, Costa Group, has accepted a take-over offer of $3.50 per share from US sustainable food chain fund Paine Schwartz Partners.

