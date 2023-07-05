Australian berry giant, and a world leader in greenhouse-grown tomatoes, Costa Group, has accepted a take-over offer of $3.50 per share from US sustainable food chain fund Paine Schwartz Partners.
The deal, at more than $1.6 billion represents a 34.6 per cent premium to what PSP paid last October when it acquired an interest of 13.78pc of Costa Group.
The US investment fund has been in a relation with Costas as its majority owner prior to the 2015 initial public offering of shares.
It acquired its first equity stake in 2011, when it was then called Paine and Partners.
Shares climbed 12pc on the news reaching $3.30, or 18pc up wince the take-over speculation was made public. However, the remain under the value of the PSP offer.
