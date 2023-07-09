Dimity Brassil is a strong believer that collecting the stories and wisdom of our elderly is very important.
After losing her father and sister in quick succession, Ms Brassil asked her mum, 89 year old Anne from Wagga Wagga, if she could record a series of interviews as she told her life story.
Anne happily agreed and, following their recording, they worked together to create "A Lasting Tale." Little did they know the huge impact the business would have in empowering older Australians to share their life stories.
"When my father and sister died, I realised that we really didn't have a lot of history recorded about them - particularly of my sister, who had a young child," Ms Brassil said.
"I realised that we would soon forget the sound of her voice, and that we hadn't captured many of her stories in her voice for her daughter to hear."
"I wanted to do the same for mum, as she's a really interesting person. But most people - even her children and most definitely her grandchildren - didn't know the true extent of her achievements, her community work, or her astute, witty and often acerbic observations on the play of life."
Ms Brassil is now a 2023 AgriFutures rural women's award NSW/ACT finalist. Her business has launched nationwide, with 40 professional journalists recording private audio life stories for families across the nation.
More than 1500 people have recorded their life stories so far, as the service is proving to be popular with people in rural Australia, especially in farming and remote areas where important local knowledge is passed down to the next generation.
Ms Brassil said questions can be accessed through the free app or via its professional podcasting service.
"I wanted to hear mum's stories in her own voice, like a personal podcast. When we realised other people also feel that need, I took my creative juices and decided to not let that happen to our, or anyone else's, family again."
It has a free mobile app and works with retirement villages, palliative providers, libraries and community organisations, and runs specialist life story intergenerational programs in aged care.
Interesting fact: Ms Brassil's father Pat Brassil worked as a teacher and believed children in regional Australia should have the same opportunities as their city counterparts to excel.
He is on record as the longest-serving councillor in Wagga's history, from 1974 to 2004, and was mayor seven times, chiefly from 1989 to 1995, and delegate and chairman of the Riverina Water County Council, and its predecessor, for 25 years. He was an executive member of the Local Government Association of NSW and chairman of its Water Management Committee for a decade.
