The earlier brassicas are sown the better it helps overcome the autumn/winter feed gap, recent research has shown.
NSW Department of Primary Industries researcher, Dr Mark Norton, presented the results on the 2022 field mixture evaluation agronomy trials from the Eurongilly site in a DPI webinar.
The trials are part of the NSW DPI and Meat & Livestock Australia mixed species annual fodder crops project to increase grazing animal production, with agronomy trial sites also at Tamworth and Glen Innes.
Dr Norton said the objective of the trial was to compare the best district standard single species fodder against a range of species mixtures to identify the best performing mixtures.
He said the trials were also focused at identifying any problems with growing mixtures, weed control, getting the best establishment and how to sow as early as is optimal.
Harvest occurred six times on June 14, August 8, September 6, September 27, October 28 and December 7 with dry matter and nutritional value measured.
Dr Norton said the brassica mixes were quite active, particularly turnip and radish, at the first harvest, while in harvest two and three vetches and cereals started to take off.
"At harvest four, productivity really starts to take off - cereals are quite productive and brassicas and legume mixtures also high," he said.
Dr Norton said harvest five was the highest yielding off all the mixed, while pure wheat was finishing and at harvest six the end of season legumes, particularly arrowleaf clover, were most active late in the season, maintaining yield.
"It [arrowleaf clover] is a good one because if there's moisture it will just keep growing," he said.
Dr Norton said brassica showed an important contribution early in the season.
"Here in southern NSW we're particularly interested in trying to fill that autumn/winter feed gap so being able to sow early and get that brassica going in some warm soil is an important thing," he said.
Dr Norton said they were not able to sow as early as they would have liked but if they had even more brassica would have been expected.
He said the weather also had an affect.
"The high instances of rainfall over the spring meant the amount of solar radiation was reduced and this almost certainly had detrimental affects on the amount of production we saw, particularly in August," he said.
The nutritional value and protein was also measured in the treatments and Dr Norton said there was more energy in all of the brassica mixes early in the trial and higher protein levels were seen in legume mixes.
Predictions for dry matter intake and liveweight gain were calculated for 44 kilogram lambs on pure brassica and a brassica/cereal/legume mix. Dr Norton said at first harvest, there was greater intake and greater liveweight gain from the pure brassica.
However, from September on, the trials showed there would be greater intake and liveweight gain from the mixed pastures.
He said the trial has continued at Wallacetown, near Wagga Wagga, this year without the added nitrogen treatments, as well as a new treatment of a brassica/cereal/legume mix without fertiliser to compare to the same mix with fertiliser.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
