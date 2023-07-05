The Land
Home/News

Brassicas key to overcoming autumn/winter feed gap

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
July 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Department of Primary Industries research officer Mark Norton, Wagga Wagga, takes light interception measurements (an indication of the degree to which the crop canopy is closed) in a vetch/wheat mixed forage crop last August. Photo supplied.
NSW Department of Primary Industries research officer Mark Norton, Wagga Wagga, takes light interception measurements (an indication of the degree to which the crop canopy is closed) in a vetch/wheat mixed forage crop last August. Photo supplied.

The earlier brassicas are sown the better it helps overcome the autumn/winter feed gap, recent research has shown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.