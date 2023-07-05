Trade lamb prices have started to firm as saleyard supplies slowed after producers backed away from the rapid decline in rates.
According to figures from Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service, there was a reduction in lamb numbers at all major lamb markets last week.
The lack of numbers appears to have paused the price corrections for some categories.
However, demand has remained soft, and rates have tended to drift sideways rather than show any significant price recovery.
An example of this trend was the Eastern Young Trade Lamb Indicator which dipped to its lowest point since 2013-14.
The indicator gained 4 cents a kilogram to rest at 526c/kg carcase weight at the close of selling on Monday night.
Keeping a lid on lamb prices has been lambs flowing directly to processors and the reluctance of restockers and feedlots to step back into the market.
Lamb prices improved in opening markets Monday as more buyers re-entered the market and were forced to up the ante in significantly smaller markets.
There were price gains of $5-$10 a head at Bendigo in one of the smallest yardings recorded in central Victoria.
Agents mustered only 4500 lambs and 1050 sheep.
The auction was erratic as buyers attempted to pick their way through pen lots of less than 20 head in many cases.
Depending on what processors were operating and the quality of stock, prices for trade lambs bounced up to $149 for lambs weighing 24 kilograms.
Lambs weighing 24-26kg sold to strong bursts of bidding and made from $140-$178 to average 559c/kg cwt.
Extra-heavy lambs met patchy demand and continued to slide $5-$20 in a very volatile sale.
The top price was $200 for grain-assisted lambs, with prices averaging from 480-542c/kg cwt.
At Dubbo, NSW, lamb numbers dropped by 8440 as agents penned 7090 lamb and 2460 sheep.
Bidding for the best trade lambs was $6-$10 dearer with sales averaging 480-530c/kg cwt.
The main run of heavy-export lambs was $10 cheaper, with a major player, Fletcher International, Dubbo, not in attendance due to ongoing winter maintenance.
Big and super-heavy lambs weighing more than 30kg cwt sold to weak demand and made from $160-$167 to average 480c/kg cwt.
In central Victoria at Ballarat on Tuesday, the lamb market recorded some extremely mixed prices.
While competition for trade lambs remained strong, prices at the top end improved $4.
Overall, trade lambs averaged 604c/kg cwt.
On the heavy-export front, demand from processors was much more subdued.
Rates dipped by $15-$25 to average 549c/kg cwt.
