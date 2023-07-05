The Land
Hattie, Mac and Gus McRae continue family tradition at Trangie Junior Judging Day

Elka Devney
Elka Devney
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Hattie, 9, Mac, 5, Gus, 11, and Sarah McRae, Ferndale, Trangie. The siblings are the third generation to attend the Trangie Junior Judging Day. Picture by Elka Devney.
Siblings Hattie, Mac, and Gus McRae are the third generation in their family to compete in the annual Junior Judging Day at Trangie.

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.

Local News

