Siblings Hattie, Mac, and Gus McRae are the third generation in their family to compete in the annual Junior Judging Day at Trangie.
Their mother, Sarah McRae, Ferndale, near Trangie, participated in the event as a child and said everyone took the event very seriously back then.
"I think the junior judging day is valuable for the kids in today's world where we have so much going on," she said.
"They do lots of different sports and activities off the farm, but it is important to bring them back to the basics of where they're from.
"It is worth it for them to see other animals and crops we don't have on our farm as well as listen to people share their knowledge about it."
While Hattie, 9, Mac, 5, and Gus, 11, are still in the sub-junior and junior categories, Mrs McRae said the familiarity and consistency they developed each year greatly boosted their confidence.
"The kids start to build on their own terminology and learn about the different things we look for," she said.
"We can have these conversations in the yards but it is not the same.
"It is one thing to rank your placings but to back it up and give reasoning as to why is massive.
"Finding your vocab and confidence in your own opinions is so important, which is why we try to come back every year."
Mrs McRae said the community was always willing to donate time to teach the kids to make it a valuable learning experience.
"The volunteers are extremely credible in their industry but are also excited to pass on their opinions and advice to the participants while also teaching them how to judge," she said.
"There are kids who participate in the event that aren't necessarily from an agricultural background or they may be involved in cattle but not sheep.
"The junior judging day no only exposes them to new areas of the industry, it expands their understanding which may direct them to a new part of the sector they'd like to work in.
"It is a great experience for the kids who not only learn a lot but also have fun spending time with their friends," she said.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
