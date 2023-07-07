A fledgling paddock-to-plate enterprise on the Queensland/NSW border is blossoming thanks to the temperament and flavour of Australian (Aussie) White lambs.
Sophie and Adrian McKinnerney, of Macintyre Brook Lamb, have grown their boxed lamb business significantly from selling only when they had lambs available, to now consistently processing 80 per month, and have surprised themselves as to how popular their Aussie White boxed lamb products are.
Purchasing their 500 hectare property, Bellhaven Brook, east of Yelarbon, in 2019, the McKinnerney's started out with a Dorper base, but soon discovered the attributes of Aussie Whites.
"We had Dorper ewes and started the cross with Aussie Whites, as I'd always had a soft spot for them," Mrs McKinnerney said.
"Family friends, Scott and Hannah Baker, had an Australian White stud, Doonkami, just down the road from us, and that's how it all came to be. They are a beautiful sheep to look at and have all the qualities that we looked for eg, temperament and do-ability," she said.
The taste, though, is what pushed the McKinnerney's over the line towards Aussie Whites.
Growing up on her family's Merino/Suffolk first cross lamb enterprise in the Flinders Ranges of South Australia, Mrs McKinnerney said she found it difficult to source great tasting lamb like she had grown up with.
"Merino cross lambs have a very subtle flavour, but the flavour of the Aussie White lamb is something else. It is not overpowering or fatty," she said.
Our sheep are purely grass fed and hormone and antibiotic free- Sophie McKinnery, Macintyre Brook Lamb, Yelarbon
"Aussie Whites are renowned for their intramuscular marbling and are often referred to as the Wagyu of lamb, which is a good selling point for our lamb."
Macintyre Brook Lamb is the realisation of the young family's dream to provide consumers with a nutritious yet delicious protein that is produced with a strong environmental conscience, and the couple's children, Dusty, 10, Ned, 9, and Banjo, 5, all play their part on the property and get a kick out of knowing their lamb makes it to the tables of those living in the cities.
Currently running 800 Aussie White ewes, Mrs McKinnerney said she and her husband never anticipated there would be such demand for their boxed lamb.
"We recognised a bit of niche market for lamb, as there's a lot of boxed beef out there, but I personally found it hard to find good quality lamb and I guess I wasn't the only one," she said.
"As it turns out there was a real niche there and a real demand, and it's really exciting that is has taken off."
Macintyre Brook Lamb has grown substantially, from the McKinnerney's initial cash flow projections to process a dozen lambs in the first month, to now an ever-growing boxed lamb business, with customers as far afield as the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and south to Moree, with plans to go further and tap into the north Queensland market.
"When we started this endeavour we were just doing the boxed products as we had lambs available, but then we moved to 50 lambs per month at the beginning of the year, and are now processing 80 lambs each month through the business. Our goal is to keep expanding our business into new areas and provide as many people as possible with good quality nutritious lamb," " Mrs McKinnerney said.
"There is no way in our wildest dreams that we thought we'd be selling 80 lambs per month back when we started. Our customers really like our story, especially the clean and green production of our lambs.
"A lot of people haven't experienced good quality, fresh lamb and then they try ours and are amazed at the taste. We get told often that our lamb is the best they've ever tasted."
Mrs McInnerney said their key focus on Bellhaven Brook was regeneration of the soil through regenerative agriculture principles, including limited chemical usage to protect microbial life, growing a diverse selection of plants to encourage biodiversity, and utilising livestock in a way that mimics nature to cycle nutrients, encouraging plant growth and increasing organic matter.
"Our sheep are purely grass fed and hormone and antibiotic free."
Growing up to 200ha of multi species grasses annually, Macintyre Brook lambs are finished on 12-15 species including oats, ryegrass, brassica, turnip, vetch, lucerne etc.
"It is dynamite, and I think that's what gives our lamb such amazing flavour, as well as our genetics. It is the perfect combination, and just divine tasting lamb," Mrs McInnerney said.
"Weight gains for our lambs on this mix, which is custom made for us by Ian Moss at Farm Agronomy and Resource Management (FARM), Pittsworth, have been exceptional."
Mrs McInnerney said one of the limiting factors had been trying to provide a consistent supply of lamb, being purely grassfed, as they were very much dependent on the seasonal conditions.
"A lamb can take from 5-12 months to mature, and that's definitely been one of our biggest issues. However, we have set our mobs up to manage that," she said.
"We are at our limit with ewe numbers at the moment, so we currently have split mobs and are effectively joining four times per year; so four joinings, four lambings, four weanings etc. It is a lot but that's what we have to do to keep up with the demand for our boxes.
"We are aiming for 200 per cent lambing percentage, however I'm not sure if we are quite achieving that yet, but it's definitely our target.
"It is pretty intensive, as we have a 35 day joining, then wean around four months, but we don't stick to a strict calendar, as we are very mindful of the seasons and our ewe health, which is very important."
With an annual rainfall of 600 millimetres, and located on the Macintyre Brook, the McKinnerney's country ranges from river flats to sandier and lighter soil country, which suits the Aussie Whites.
"There literally wasn't a blade of grass on this place when we bought it after the drought, but we saw the potential," Mrs McKinnerney said.
"Our block is relatively small, so that's a big reason why we went into the boxed lamb business to try and make the most out of every acre that we have.
"We never envisaged our boxed lamb to become what it has, so we've had to pivot a bit and change focus. It was originally going to be a beef business, and we have about 330 Angus cows on agistment properties in both NSW and Queensland."
Ag Features and Special Publications
Ag Features and Special Publications
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.