The Land
Home/News

Macintyre Brook Lamb at Yelarbon is going from strength to strength

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
July 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The McInnerney family of Dusty, Ned, Sophie, Adrian and Banjo, with their Australian White lambs which have become a success story for their MacIntyre Brook Lamb business on Queensland's Southern Downs. Picture by Hannah McNulty
The McInnerney family of Dusty, Ned, Sophie, Adrian and Banjo, with their Australian White lambs which have become a success story for their MacIntyre Brook Lamb business on Queensland's Southern Downs. Picture by Hannah McNulty

A fledgling paddock-to-plate enterprise on the Queensland/NSW border is blossoming thanks to the temperament and flavour of Australian (Aussie) White lambs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Ag Features and Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.