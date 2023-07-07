With Angus genetics increasingly moving into Northern Australia and demand growing for sleeker coated bulls, Angus Australia is currently conducting research into breeding for shorter, sleeker coats.
Angus Australia genetic improvement general manager Christian Duff, Armidale, NSW, said the background behind doing this research was to address the interest in Angus animals heading into hotter environments.
"There is no doubt there is more Angus genetics going north, so now it is just a matter of making sure the right genetic packages in bulls are going north to be suitable for the environment. There is definitely a trend that way," Mr Duff said.
He said, as a result of that trend, Angus Australia had partnered with the School of Environmental and Rural Science at the University of New England (UNE) to undertake research into the genetics of coat type.
"Coat type, being the subjective assessment of an animal's hair length, has been identified as a trait of importance, particularly for the adaptability of Angus genetics in hotter, more tropical environments," Mr Duff said.
The TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation (TACE) Program reports that while research is required to confirm the relationship between coat type and traits associated with the profitability and productivity of Angus animals in Australian production systems, anecdotally, animals with shorter, sleeker coats are commonly considered to have better heat tolerance and tick resistance, and a lower dag burden in feedlot environments.
"We know people are generally attracted to sleeker coated bulls, but there is no guarantee that a sleek coated bull will produce sleek coated progeny. We have to take into consideration other traits, as well as the environment they are in," Mr Duff said.
He said to evaluate the genetics of coat type, coat scores were now regularly analysed every two weeks in the TACE program.
"Members can now submit coat type scores which are collected using a 1-7 score system, with a score of 1 indicating a sleek coat and a score of 7 indicating a woolly coat, but these are pretty rare," he said.
Data is also collected from progeny in the Angus Sire Benchmarking Program, with animals scored between 350 and 720 days included in the analysis.
"The reason we've still got it out there as a Research Breeding Value and not a formal EBV as such, is that we are still working out the relationship between the coat type and the heat resilience. There is still a bit of work to do in this space," Mr Duff said.
"In-field knowledge, indicating that those sleek coated bulls will do a bit better in those hotter climates or their progeny will, came to light through our Northern Development Program which we've had running at Angus Australia for a few years now."
The research to date after analysis of the coat score information has demonstrated that some of the differences in the coat type of individual animals can be attributed to genetics, with coat type having a moderate heritability of 0.27 to 0.34 .
The report states that it is consequently possible to generate breeding values for coat type, and select animals for use within Angus breeding programs with desirable genetics for coat type.
Angus breeders speaking at the recent Angus Australia conference in Tamworth indicated that their cattle had gone into northern Australian environments, and had thrived.
Heath Tiller of Goolagong Angus stud, South Australia, said he had been selling bulls up into northern pastoral areas of Oodnadatta, William Creek and Birdsville for a number of years.
"The main thing my clients say is animals have to be able to walk and get across a lot of ground. The breed is doing a tremendous job for them, with a lot of crossbred cattle performing very well," Mr Tiller said.
"I like to watch the growth of a beast closely, from calf through to bull, to see how it's growing out. I also like to make sure they don't have a coarse coat. I also follow the cow or bull line back and physically make breeding decisions to try to get their coats as fine and slick as I can because that's my main market up north and that's one of the areas my clients focus on.
"I always keep an eye out in the bull sale catalogues for any sleek, shiny coated bulls because that's where I obviously need to also focus my attention."
Also speaking at the conference, Nick Boshammer of NB Genetics, Chinchilla Qld, reported on bulls he has sold into parts of Queensland beyond the tick line.
"There is no doubt about it, slick coat type is a desirable trait that we look for in a bull, and I guess we have that in our female herd so we do have a bit of flexibility there when we decide on our bull joinings," Mr Boshammer said.
"Slick coat type does certainly help bulls out in those environments by restricting the environment for parasites to live on the hides.
"What we see in a group of 100 bulls on sale day is a preference to the bulls that have the short and sleek hair coat. For us, and why we chose Angus was the predictability and accuracy that's out there with genetics. Much like ourselves, our clients are now able to design cattle that suit their environment."
Ag Features and Special Publications
