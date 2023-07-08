The Westpac Rescue Helicopter service is looking for a new CEO after boss Richard Jones decided to step down following a health scare.
Mr Jones, who has been with the organisation for 27 years, told the board it was time to "hand over the reins" to a new CEO, he said on Wednesday.
He will remain with the chopper service as head of community engagement.
Mr Jones said a recent health scare made him realise it was time to step aside from the demanding role.
"With an eye to the future for our service and after having 12 months to contemplate what's important to me and my family, the time is right for me to hand over the reins to a new leader of this wonderful organisation," he said.
"Leading this incredible aviation service and working closely with the community has always been incredibly rewarding for me.
"In my time, this service has grown from a small operation into a highly professional charity, delivering world-class aeromedical and rescue services while operating from three helicopter bases and our heavy maintenance, training and administrative facility, servicing the whole of northern NSW.
"Our board now has an opportunity to recruit the right leader with strengths in aviation leadership and commercial management while upholding the wonderful principles of community engagement and charity that have ensured our continual evolution for 48 years."
Chairman John Davis said the board had reluctantly, but respectfully, accepted Mr Jones' recommendation.
He said the service had engaged Executive Search Agency to find Mr Jones' replacement.
"These are very big shoes to fill but we have time to make sure we get the right person," Mr Davis said.
"Richard has given so much time and expertise over 27 years to make our organisation a leading aeromedical and rescue services provider."
