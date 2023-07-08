The Land
Westpac Rescue Helicopter service CEO Richard Jones to hand over reins after health scare

July 9 2023 - 6:00am
Richard Jones at the Westpac Rescue Helicopter base at Broadmeadow on Wednesday after it was announced he would step down as CEO. Picture by Marina Neil
Richard Jones at the Westpac Rescue Helicopter base at Broadmeadow on Wednesday after it was announced he would step down as CEO. Picture by Marina Neil

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter service is looking for a new CEO after boss Richard Jones decided to step down following a health scare.

