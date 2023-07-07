The Land
Home/News

AgriFutures Australia unveils young people's vision for the future

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horizon scholar Jenna Wright. Picture: Supplied
Horizon scholar Jenna Wright. Picture: Supplied

A new AgriFutures Australia report urges industry and government to listen to, invest in and work with Gen Z's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.