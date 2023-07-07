A new AgriFutures Australia report urges industry and government to listen to, invest in and work with Gen Z's.
According to the report, if the ag industry is going to resolve its skilled-worker shortage, it needs to work with tech-savvy socially minded Gen Z's that are ready to address the world's big challenges.
The report "Listen up: young people's perspective on the future of Australian agriculture and rural industries" claims with an estimated six jobs available to one agriculture graduate in 2022 and 172,000 workers needed, there has never been a more important time to act than now.
The report was compiled as a comprehensive summary of the conversations and collaborative efforts that emerged from the 2022 AgriFutures horizon scholarship workshop in Albury, as part of the AgriFutures stakeholder summit.
Abbey O'Callaghan, AgriFutures workforce delivery manager, said it's no secret that Gen Z is unique.
"We need their passion for issues like climate change and food security because they are some of the key challenges facing the industry moving forward," Ms O'Callaghan said.
"Collectively, they have the power to create a new narrative that highlights positive stories of innovation, diversity, and inclusivity in the industry."
More than 40 horizon scholars created a set of priorities outlined in the report to help the industry create a sustainable and prosperous future for the industry.
Horizon scholar, Jenna Wright contributed to the report and said misconceptions about agriculture must be broken down so younger generations see a bright future in the industry.
"The support for the younger generation is immense within the industry, and I believe that speaks to the passion and commitment we all have for ensuring the success of Australian agriculture. Actions are being made to boost young voices and encourage greater agricultural participation, but I don't think there is enough focus on appealing to people in the younger generation that have no prior connection to the industry," Ms Wright said.
"We need to give greater attention and resources towards agricultural education in areas where many are unaware of the expansive prospects that this industry can offer them."
Ms Wright, who is completing her honours at the University of Sydney, also believes major changes are needed to increase agricultural education in schools.
"There are only a small number of schools in Sydney that offer agriculture as a subject, which means many would never even think of it as an option. However, schools that offer agriculture, and make significant investment into the subject, see very high levels of student enrolment during secondary school and then continuance with tertiary education," Ms Wright said.
"Increasing agricultural education will improve public understanding of the diversity of available career pathways and the significant passion of the agricultural workforce. The more people we encourage and offer opportunities to, the more diverse and thriving our industry will be."
Ms Wright's honours project is in the field of molecular genetics where she is developing a new method for delivering the components needed for genetic engineering into plant cells.
"Hopefully this research will assist with improving the efficiency of genetic editing in crop species."
