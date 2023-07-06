Speckle Park cattle thrive at Dorroughby stud

Dorroughby Speckle Park stud, Westbrook, Queensland, is dedicated to breeding well-structured, adaptable bulls. Picture by Matt Sowden, Five Star Creative Promotions

This is branded content for Dorroughby Speckle Park.



An animal that can thrive in the snow and in the heat.



This is something that never fails to impress Dean Missingham about Speckle Park cattle.



And with five generations of farming behind him, the principal of Dorroughby Speckle Park knows a good breed of cattle when he sees it.



Dorroughby Speckle Park stud was established in 2018 on the fertile soils of Westbrook on the Eastern Downs in Queensland.



Mr Missingham said after first committing to breeding Speckle Park cattle, they have not looked back.



"We were attracted to the Speckle Park breed due to their superior yields without sacrificing fat coverage or tasting qualities," he said.

Their herd consists of 30 stud females and 150 recipient cows.



"These are mainly first- and second-cross Speckle Park, Angus and Shorthorn, to allow us to import out-cross genetics from our five co-owned females in Canada," he said.



"These are jointly owned by Pinnacle Park Speckles, Stanthorpe, and with the assistance of Landon Spokowski, Calico Creek Speckles in Canada.

"Our focus is on supplying purebred Speckle Park bulls to suit the needs of our commercial customer base throughout Australia.



"They are well structured, adaptable bulls that will work from the moment they leave our property."

Mr Missingham believes the value for customers is through producing more beef per hectare farmed.



Speckle Park cattle are renowned for surviving in extreme conditions, including cold and heat. Picture by Matt Sowden, Five Star Creative Promotions

"This is achieved by using Speckle Park animals, which are traditionally a moderate-framed animal, that can work in conditions from minus-30 degrees in Canada to 40-plus degrees in places like Tambo, Winton or Charleville (Qld)," he said.



"We remember the drought of 2018 and 2019 all too well, and from what we were seeing on the ground, our Speckle Park animals' feed conversion and maintenance was impressive compared to our other breeds."

He said temperament was one of their main drivers for success.

"A stirry animal has three main profit inhibitors," he said.



"These are risk of injury to people, lack of weight gain - be it in the paddock or feedlot conditions - plus downgrading of the carcase qualities.



"Past purchasers of our bulls and females are testament to our continued focus on good temperament."

Speckle Park steers are also setting the bar very high.

"Dorroughby crossbred and purebred steers are finished for 100 days on our own customised feed mix," he said.



"We are consistently seeing dressing percentages of 58 to 62 per cent hot carcase weight (HCW).



"The feedback we receive from the butcher and customers on the finished packed product has been nothing but outstanding, with demand outstripping our current supply."

Dorroughby stud is focused on producing Speckle Park cattle with a fantastic calm temperament. Picture by Matt Sowden, Five Star Creative Promotions

Mr Missingham said supplying bulls to commercial clients was their focus.

"We will also be focusing on data received back on carcase qualities and yields through our own trials and data feedback from previous bull purchasers," he said.



"We strongly believe the focus of the Australian beef industry will shift towards feed conversion and kilograms per hectare of beef produced, and be the main driver of profit.



"By focusing on this through our own breeding program, it will increase the profit for our customers, and produce beef to the Australian public and international trade partners that is sustainable for the long term."

Dorroughby Speckle Park stud will be offering more than 70 bulls and females at its third annual invitational sale in August.



The sale will take place with invited vendors Beth Vide Speckle Park, Pinnacle Park Speckle and Adelson Speckle Park studs at 93 McGowan Road, Westbrook, Queensland, on August 26.



The sale will begin at 4pm, offering 33 purebred Speckle Park bulls and 40 purebred females.



"All sale animals are semen-tested for both motility and morphology," he said.



"Fat scans and current weights (submitted to Breedplan) are all published in our catalogue to give potential buyers all the information they need on each animal.

"We have not looked back since committing to Speckle Park.



"We are excited to be offering more than 70 bulls and females in our third annual invitational sale."



Contact Dean Missingham on 0438 831 902 for a catalogue.