Grafton PTIC cows to $1686

By Jamie Brown
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 6:00am
Gus Hebblewhite, Great Marlow Road, was in the market for cows tested in calf and posed with this pen of Charolais red and blue taggers produced by D Newton, Braunstone that made $1270 at 220c/kg for 577.5kg.
Grafton yarded just over 752 head of cattle on Thursday, with Charolais cows, pregnancy tested in calf, selling to $1685.

