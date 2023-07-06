Grafton yarded just over 752 head of cattle on Thursday, with Charolais cows, pregnancy tested in calf, selling to $1685.
Young weaners made up the majority of the yarding, as the last of the spring-drop calves presented to a soft market.
Buyers remain wary of spending too much time on backgrounding the lighter weights.
Steers 200 to 300kg, 206 head, averaged 296c/kg or $708; Heifers in the same weight range, 177hd, averaged 226c/kgor $544. Cows in calf, PTIC, averaged 197c/kg or $1085.
Demand for heavier cattle was apparent, with Ulmarra bullock producer Paul Carlton spending $1443 on four tooth Angus, 568 kilograms at 254.2 cents a kilogram.
Similar grown Angus, two tooth at 457kg made 266c/kg or $1217 going to a backgrounder at Bucca Creek.
Another Bucca Creek producer, Bryson Walters - recently recovering from the worst knockdown by a bull in his life - paid $952 for Angus steers, 305kg at 312c/kg from Ben Woods, Coldstream, and will put them on ready rye grass.
The young bull at fault, a so-called quiet one at that, was cut in the crush quick-smart after the incident that left the former bull and bronc rider unconscious for more than three minutes.
Droughtmaster steers from Tim and Stephanie Henderson, 341.7kg, made 270c/kg or $922.
Tablelands buyers were in the market for black calves, with Angus off Coldstream country 273.8kg making 340c/kg or $931 to go onto a good crop of pasture east of Glen Innes.
Grazier Harold Petit, Pinkett, said good standing feed remained green at its base and provided an opportunity for those backgrounding for the feedlots.
Angus from Paul McInerney at Purgatory creek, 221.3kg made 312c/kg or $690 and went to Ben Lomand.
Another pen of Angus heifers from CO Austen and Sons, Grafton, also went to the top of the range; 182.4kg at 270c/kg or $492.
A pen of 23 Angus heifers produced by the Austen family 203.3kg made 252c/kg or $512 going to Inverell through CL Squires, now part of the AWN network.
Nymboida producer Tony McLennan sold Charolais/Hereford steers 308kg for 312c/kg or $961. He bought back in, purchasing cows in calf including Charolais from D Newton, Braunstone, 577.5kg for 220c/kg or $1270 and will calve them down before fattening them for future sale.
The top priced store animal, a Charolais cow in calf from the same producer, made $1686 for 720kg at 234c/kg, going to Everson's Food Processors.
Charolais over Brahman/Hereford steers from Kangaroo Creek 290kg made 314c/kg or $911. Their sisters 287kg made 288c/kg or $827 going to the budding father and son partnership of Eliezer and Flynn Robinson from Coramba.
Together they also purchased Charolais cross heifers from Michael and Jenny Cotten, Junction Hill, 290kg for 228c/kg or $661.
Another pen of similar off Junction Hill went to Alexander Downs paying $690 for 253kg at 272c/kg.
Mark and Michelle Donaldson, Nymboida, sold Santa/Hereford heifers 243.8kg at 218c/kg or $531 going to Guyra through Elders.
Two tooth Angus heifers from John Morris, 455kg, made 242c/kg or $1102 going to the Macleay Valley processor.
Red Brahman heifers out of Pillar Valley, 325kg, made 228c/kg or $741.
Baldy face cross-bred heifers 183kg made 195c/kg or $357 going to opportunity buyer Milan Glisovic, Gilletts Ridge, where couch grass remains green at the stem, awaiting another splash of rain and warmer days.
"I normally grow steers out into bullocks but this time I thought I would background heifers, Mr Glisovic said.
Santa Gertrudis cows sporting red tags 597.5kg made 224c/kg or $1087.
Brahman cross cows also in calf, 530kg, brought 218c/kg or $1156.
Angus red taggers 566.7kg made 194c/kg or $1100.
The sale was conducted by Donovan Livestock and Property.
