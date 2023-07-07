News in brief

A bold plan to grow seedlings on the Moon by 2026 has been funded by the Australian government, in what could reveal a greater understanding of horticulture in extreme environments.
The Australian Lunar Experiment Promoting Horticulture (ALEPH) project led by local start-up Lunaria One - with RMIT, QUT and ANU as the major Australian university partners along with industry bodies - has received $3.6 million as part of the Australian space agency's moon to mars initiative.
Investigating whether seedlings can grow on the lunar surface is of fundamental biological interest and important to know for possible future space exploration, but it could also teach us more about growing plants in a changing climate here on Earth.
RMIT's Dr Graham Dorrington, said the seeds and plants will be transported in a specially designed and hermetically sealed chamber - equipped with sensors, water and a camera - aboard a lunar lander scheduled for a mission in 2026.
"Our major challenge is designing the chamber to maintain suitable conditions to permit germination on the lunar surface, where the external surface temperature fluctuates from highs of 80°C to lows of -180 °C," Mr Dorrington said.
The chamber also needs to be lightweight - no more than 1.5 kg - and able to operate on minimal power while transmitting data via the lander back to earth, using data rates of less than 40 kb/s.
"These are considerable challenges, but we have the necessary staff and facilities here at RMIT to succeed," he said.
One of the plants being considered for the mission is Rapeseed (Brassica napus), a yellow-flowered plant grown for a range of food production and industrial uses.
After landing on the lunar surface, the plants' growth and general health will be monitored and data and images will be beamed back to Earth. RMIT will also be contributing computer science expertise for data compression to enable this part of the operation.
It's believed the cross disciplinary research could provide valuable insights into how to support horticulture in extreme climates on earth.
Also in the news:Farmers issue warning on food security amid rising food prices
Also in the news:How 1000GL could be recovered without water buybacks
"We view the development of this lunar payload as an excellent opportunity to tackle extreme engineering and biological challenges that will likely lead to terrestrial benefits as well as answers for space exploration," he said.
Citizen scientists and school children from around the world will be invited to use this data to conduct their own experiments into which plant varieties have the best chance of growing on the Moon.
The Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) has unveiled its latest strategic plan, guiding the industry's investment in research, development, and extension.
Strategic RD&E Plan 2023-2028: Clever Cotton, is the most ambitious to date - and it's already been approved by Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
"Clever Cotton" will see CRDC deliver $1B in new value to Australia's cotton industry over the next five to 10 years. Productivity and profitability will be increased, sustainably addressing the impacts of climate change, and improving decision-making using data and digital technologies.
Cotton growers already use 97 per cent less insecticide, 52 percent less water, and 34 pc less land to grow a bale of cotton than they did 30 years ago (when CRDC was formed).
But the cotton industry acknowledges that it needs a fresh approach to overcome complex 21st-century challenges.
Investment highlights from the approved Strategic RD&E Plan include:
The plan is built around three strategic pillars: paddock, people, planet (mirroring industry's sustainability framework).
Some of the most compelling investment areas include:
The Broken Hill community has been given a first look at designs for the new purpose-built Acute Mental Health Inpatient Unit which will provide a modern and contemporary therapeutic space for people with mental health needs, their families, carers and staff.
Minister for Mental Health, Rose Jackson, said the new co-designed facility will be built on the Broken Hill Base Hospital campus in Thomas Street, and will provide safe and reliable care for vulnerable people now and into the future.
"Having a space which complements recovery and is close to other related health services is essential. The design of this facility shows the future of mental health care in Broken Hill," Ms Jackson said.
"We want to ensure communities in regional areas have access to comprehensive facilities and services to provide elevated support for those with mental health needs."
The Mental Health Inpatient Unit will be built to the south-west of the current facility and adjacent to existing community mental health related services which received positive feedback during the master planning process.
The proposed location takes into account key considerations including options for future expansion, proximity to the Emergency Department which is also being expanded as part of the Broken Hill Health Service Redevelopment Project, and impact to hospital operations.
The new designs showcase the exterior of the building, including key features such as the front entry and main courtyard.
"Safe and secure outside spaces are an important consideration in the design, with the availability of natural light and fresh air, as well as Indigenous influenced landscaping, contributing to a therapeutic and culturally safe environment for all people in our community," Ms Jackson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.