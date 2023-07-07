Market trends were considerably dearer during the Tamworth store cattle sale last Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Stephen Adams said this was in part due to solid competition from as far south as Tintinara in South Australia, plus bidding from Tara and Goondiwindi in Queensland as well as demand from Forbes in the Central West.
"Local demand also stepped in from Walcha and local interest, " Mr Adams said.
McCulloch Agencies agent Jake Noble, Tamworth, said although the quality was back on recent sales the prices were about $200 dearer than the last store sale a fortnight ago. The bulk of the offering were weaners.
The lead of the weaner steers sold for $1260 a head for Angus, with multiple sales in the $960 to $1070 bracket.
Breaking into weights, the weaner steers lighter than 280kg sold from $400 to $1103, while the pens heavier ranged from $600 to $1260.
The best of the weaner heifers sold for $990, but many ranged from $840 to $900.
Yearling steers less than 330kg sold from $760 to $1230, while any heavier pens attracted bids from $990 to $1220. The top pen were Charolais.
Unjoined cows were limited to just one pen which made $690, while yearling heifers were also in reduced supply and topped at $920.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold from $1070 to $1400 and a drafts of PTIC Angus heifers made to $1420.
Cows with calves were also limited in supply, but those offered had calves two to four months old that sold from $1350 to $1950. The top pen were Shorthorns.
Thompson Pastoral, Mullah Creek, bought the top pen of PTIC heifers for $1420. The Speriby North- and Bald Blair Angus-blood heifers were in calf to Heart Angus bulls and sold by I and K Kurtz.
Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association conducted the sale.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
