The Land
Home/Markets

Tamworth cows with calves top at $1960

KB
By Karen Bailey
July 7 2023 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan and Jackson Thompson, Thompson Pastoral, Mullah Creek, with agent Ben Knight, who paid $1420 a head for pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers at Tamworth on Friday. Picture by Michelle Mawhinney of Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.
Nathan and Jackson Thompson, Thompson Pastoral, Mullah Creek, with agent Ben Knight, who paid $1420 a head for pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers at Tamworth on Friday. Picture by Michelle Mawhinney of Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.

Market trends were considerably dearer during the Tamworth store cattle sale last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.