On the fringe of Melbourne's west, cage-egg farmers are facing the brunt of industry scrutiny.
For years they have received death threats, break-ins and have been forced to invest in varied security measures to prevent animal activist groups trespassing and risking a significant biosecurity hazard.
Brian Ahmed's third-generation egg farm, LT's Egg Farm, has been through the ups and downs of the industry, along with witnessing the spreading of scrutiny and various misconceptions of cage-egg farmers.
He said the goal posts continued to be moved from an industry point of view and, although the death threats were not new, he had no choice but to increase security on the farm.
He said he was concerned for the future of the industry.
"The problem is most people don't know the cage system and what's been portrayed out there is totally misleading," Mr Ahmed said.
"The farmers' number one priority is to look after their animals, and if you know agriculture well, you're not going to make money if you don't care for your animals."
Mr Ahmed's daughter and Victorian Farmers Federation vice-president, Danyel Cucinotta, is four weeks postpartum and has already returned back to work at the farm.
She said it was not viable for her young family to live on the property, partly because of the risks involved.
"We've had enough death threats, we've had enough bullying, we've had enough," Ms Cucinotta said.
"If you don't want to eat our product, no one's forcing you, we will never force anyone, but it is excruciating, and then it's about, 'why are we doing this?'."
Mr Ahmed believed the scrutiny added to labour shortages, causing the next generation to avoid pursuing the industry, or forcing young people out all together.
He feared for the future of his two daughters who both work on the farm.
"I'm thick-skinned, I'm old and I don't care what they say about me," Mr Ahmed said.
LT's Egg Farm has continuously enhanced its security as a result of the ongoing threats, and said their eight-foot fence, locks and almost 40 security cameras were not just for good looks.
Although break-ins during COVID-19 had eased, the family feels the recent announcement from major supermarket chains Coles and Woolworths to phase out cage eggs by 2025 could add fuel to the fire.
Also in the news:Divine tasting lamb is a hit
Ms Cucinotta said the supermarket giants had tried to phase out cage eggs multiple times in the past, but had withdrawn or pushed forward their date.
Mr Ahmed said this was due to a lack of egg supply.
He said the removal of caged eggs was part of a greater marketing scheme that would ultimately have Australians paying more for eggs.
"There would be nothing more concerning to me right now than major policies and decisions being made without the concept and thought process of the cost of living crisis," Ms Cucinotta said.
"If you talk about it from a food security level and a cost-of-living crisis, you just simply need a range of commodity options and you need a range of farming system options."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.