A $41 million investment in road safety across regional areas is hoped to reduce the nearly 70 percent of NSW fatalities that occur on country roads.
The Towards Zero Safer Roads program will prioritise the planning of 27 new projects and the roll-out of another 11 safety upgrades in regional NSW.
Regional drivers are at the highest risk of fatality with 70 percent of fatalities occurring on the state's country roads.
The government will improve high risk locations in regional areas with wide centre lines, safety barriers, rumble strips and shoulder widening.
NSW's regional transport and roads minister Jenny Aitchison said "regional drivers make up one-third of our road users, yet nearly 70 percent of fatalities occur on country roads".
"In our country towns everyone knows everyone - any death or serious injury echoes through the entire community. They are not just numbers, they are people we know and love," Ms Aitchison said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.