There is so much hype about multi-species crops and pastures. But what are the facts?
Multi-species have been part of most native grass pastures forever, as well as for many improved pastures. The bottom line is that each species is valuable in a pasture, in the majority of cases, it is long-term persistent, as well as adding to productivity.
An example of how multi-species pastures can also be a disaster because of poor species and variety choices for a given area was on a property I was requested to inspect.
Seed cost, based on advice given, was in excess of $300 a hectare. I shook my head when first inspecting it.
Initially, it looked great with excellent establishment. The seeding rate of the multi-species; various temperate perennials, some tropical; lots of annuals; and some short-term perennials amounted to thousands of seeds sown per square metre.
Within three years, the pasture had totally failed. Drought contributed, and so did grazing management. But essentially, most of the species and varieties selected did not suit the soil type or environment.
Choice of species and varieties need to be selected for a given soil type, elevation, and rainfall pattern for the area. For most areas, an annual legume that autumn germinates grows through winter to early to mid-spring and then sets seed, with a fair amount of it "hard" seed, which is important. Some species suit acid soils, some neutral, and some alkaline.
"Hard" seed is that portion that can remain alive but not germinate for at least one and for some species, including many naturalised ones, with at least a portion of the "hard" seed bank surviving dormant for several years. This is why many legume species and varieties, including naturalised ones, were able to regenerate successfully even though they did not seed in the three consecutive drought years, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
Variety maturity is also important. Slower maturing varieties need more consistent good springs to set seed reliably. In drier areas or drier parts of paddocks, such as western slopes, seed set is likely more consistent if varieties are earlier maturing.
Annual legumes with perennial grasses generally have greater spring moisture competition. Hence earlier maturing varieties, as part of the choice, is a good idea.
Our property is typical in that soils can be variable, from acidic sandy to lightly acidic loamy. We choose a mixture of winter legumes with high acid soil tolerance (subsoils often also acidic), such as serradella and biserrula, plus sub clover, rose clover and gland for more moderately acidic parts. Slender serradella is added for waterlogged-prone areas, provided seed is available.
The choice of perennial grass species and varieties is important for long-term persistence. Many areas are too harsh for the persistence of temperate species. In other areas, species like Phalaris are persistent, but other temperate perennials are less so.
Soil type, elevation (closely related to temperatures), and grazing management are important variety and species factors to consider. There is no point including many temperate perennials in a pasture mix unless they are likely to be long-term persistent.
Tropical perennial species choice likewise is very much related to soil type, elevation, and average rainfall. Again our example is Premier digit for all soil types, paspalum for parts of paddocks subject to lengthy water logging, Consol lovegrass for lighter soils, and bambatsi panic for heavy soil parts.
Premier suits a lot of loam, clay loam, as well as acidic light soils. Consol lovegrass coexists well with Premier digit, with neither outcompeting the other. This past autumn, with early frosts around 5th May onwards, highlights Consol's and Paspalum's greater frost tolerance remaining green and growing a month longer into winter.
With reasonable grazing management, native grasses coexist well with winter legumes. Also, with reasonable grazing management, it is not unusual for these pastures to happily contain 10 or more, sometimes even 50 or so species.
Next week: Planning farm action is far better than being reactive.
