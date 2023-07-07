The Land
Meat Judging Association (ICMJ) conference held at CSU for 11th time

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
Butcher Shannon Walker leads a pork carcass utilisation workshop at the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association national conference yesterday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Members of the red meat sector are descending on Charles Sturt University (CSU) for the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association (ICMJ) conference.

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

