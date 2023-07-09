Tash Young began beekeeping in 2019 and she already has 20 hives and a hobby that has grown to involve her three young sons - and turned the Nyngan local into a teacher.
Ms Young always loved bees but it wasn't until her husband came home telling her about an interview he'd heard with a beekeeper on ABC radio one afternoon that she thought she'd finally give it a crack.
"I have always loved bees, it's my passion - native bees and honey bees. I never minded being outside with my hands dirty - even when inside I can't sit still," Ms Young told ACM's Daily Liberal.
The farmer's wife ended up swarm-catching after a big commercial beekeeper who is based in Queensland.
"The bee bloke must have thought I was a mad woman with a one-year-old and only knowing what I had read," Ms Young said.
The man and his sons became good friends with Ms Young and her family, making it a hobby that has bred friendships.
In the future, she hopes to create a fully-fledged business from her bees, and has already begun making and selling bee products including soaps and balms which she makes out of the wax and honey, under the brand name Nyngan Liquid Gold Young's Apiary.
Ms Young also sells cut flowers in the spring and summer as well as honey, because "flowers and bees always go well together".
"I started that only because my youngest fella has eczema. It caught on with a few other mums with kids with the same problem and also some local ladies with sensitive skin. I even have a couple of footballers who ask for man cut bars of honey soap for their sensitive skin," she said.
Being a rural woman, mother and wife played into her decision to strive for a business she can do from home.
"Wanting to be able to work from home and raise my children and also be around in the busy times of year for the farm to help in harvest and sowing," Ms Young said.
Her favourite thing about bees is that she keeps finding out interesting facts, including that the average life of a bee is six weeks but the queen bee lives two or three years - "she is like a species all of her own and I just find that amazing".
Ms Young is passing on the joy she has found in beekeeping to other fledgling beekeepers and young children, through volunteer work at local preschools where she teaches children about bees.
"I think people generally like the idea of bees, they are extremely interesting creatures, however I am also aware that they generate a little fear so I love that I can bring understanding and respect - also the wonder of bees not only to the kids but also the adults and teachers.
"I so often find that many of the people I come across know where honey comes from but not always the how and why part and when I take a full frame of honey or bees into a classroom in an observation case it truly generates wonder and more questions.
"I love that there is so much to learn when it comes to bees."
Ms Young's aim is to have 100 hives, but in the meantime, she's passing on the love of bees to her three boys.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
