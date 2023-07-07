The Mudgee Small Farm Field Days kicked off on Friday with many braving the chilly weather.
Held 2.5 kilometres north of the Mudgee township, the field days site hosted a range of exhibitors for the two-day event including The Land.
The Land's Rural Bookshop was set up and we also grabbed some snaps from day one.
Check out all the photos below.
The temperature on day one topped out at 11 degrees but it is likely to get slightly warmer for day two with a top of 14 predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Mudgee Small Farm Field Days is a two-day, annual event that has been running for over 40 years and attracts approximately 20,000 people per year. The aim of the event is to promote innovation and sustainability in agriculture and rural living.
