Mudgee Small Farm Field Days marks 46 years

Gumboots were the fashion de rigueur at Mudgee Small Farm Field Days on day one as a strong crowd braved the chilly conditions.
Visitors and exhibitors alike smiled as they compared their muddy footwear after overnight showers left the ground underfoot a tad slippery.
The conditions failed to deter visitors, who streamed in through the gates and spent up big.
Exhibitors reported strong inquiries from people on the grounds at AREC.
This year the field days celebrates 46 years since a small group of likeminded Department of Primary Industries workers saw a need to educate the influx of "blockies" to the region about the realities of farming and rural life.
In its first year in 1977 it attracted 300 people to Mudgee Showground for the launch of the Rural Handbook that taught people about things such as fencing, and where to construct dams.
District agronomist Gerry Hennessey, who was on that first committee that developed the handbook and started the field days, officially opened the event.
The opening event was attended by a strong contingent of The Nationals, including national party leader David Littleproud, NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders, Senator Ross Cadell and NSW MLC Sam Farraway. Independent MP for Calare, Andrew Gee, was also at the opening.
There have since been two reprints of the handbook, and while the field days didn't run in 1978, it has run every year since - until COVID-19 caused it to be cancelled two years in a row.
While the first event attracted 300 people, the second one in 1979 attracted 1500 and it has grown exponentially, Mr Hennessey said.
Today it boasts about 400 exhibitors and 20,000 people annually.
