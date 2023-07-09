A Hunter Valley meadery which suffered a devastating blow when the owner's beehives were euthanised due to its proximity to a site found with the devastating varroa mite, has shown remarkable resilience reaching an exciting milestone.
Recently, Honey Wines Australia opened its cellar door in Broke, where visitors can try their honey-based beverages.
It is the first of its kind in the Hunter Valley.
The small business specialises in crafting wines made from honey, and has operated purely as an online store for the past three years.
Founder and experienced beekeeper Martin Jackson was motivated by a passion for the art of mead-making and an appreciation for the flavours honey can impart.
Mr Jackson manufactures the bevarages and runs the online store, while his wife Angelica acts as taste-tester and helps out on bottling days, when he needs an extra set of hands.
"The worst was the day I woke up in July last year to find the red zone varroa mite map had expanded to where I had my 60 or so beehives in Toronto," he said.
"I experienced a great feeling of loss as I knew I would lose years of work, gradually building them up to that stage by multiplying them every year and going out to catch swarms that people reported.
"My hives were not destroyed until months later in October - although I'm a registered beekeeper, I slipped through the cracks and was forgotten about - there was more a feeling of loss on that day in July than when they were destroyed because I had months in between to come to terms with it."
Mr Jackson will continue purchasing honey for the foreseeable future, rather than re-establish his beehives, as the red zone is only about seven kilometres away from their Broke property.
"It would be a shame to start again and a month or two later have to destroy them," he said.
"I would love to start again though one day. I want to be able to offer visitors to the shop the chance to put on a suit and do a hive tour."
However, Mr Jackson said purchasing honey came with some challenges.
"There aren't many commercial beekeepers left in the local area, and the flavours in honey vary dramatically from different locations," he said.
"I was lucky enough that my hives produced very nice honey. Some honey will produce a mead that is not bad exactly, but perhaps boring or plain.
"You want a honey that has some character in its flavour."
Mr Jackson made his first mead in 2009, after a Facebook friend suggested they each try it.
The recipe involved making mead using ancient techniques without modern equipment (think a container with a cloth over it).
"Needless to say, it was horrible, and I'm pretty sure I created honey vinegar, but I was inspired to try again and purchased a home brew kit," he said.
"The second batch was pretty good, so I kept at it.
"A few years later, I realised there were not many meaderies in Australia, so there was an opportunity to have a business with a market that wasn't already saturated.
"I had enough beehives at that stage to provide all the honey I could ever need for experimenting, so I began the trial-and-error process of making different flavoured meads."
The mead's diverse range of honey products include creamed, vanilla and chocolate honey.
Traditional mead is principally honey, water and wine yeast.
The ratio of honey to water is adjusted to increase or decrease the desired alcohol level.
After fermentation, it will be sour with no residual sugars, so it needs to be back-sweetened with more honey until the desired sweetness level is reached.
It then needs to age before bottling to smooth out the bite of the alcohol.
After six to 12 months of aging, the mead is filtered and bottled.
This process is all undertaken by Mr Jackson, who uses the remainder of his time to manage the website and pack online orders.
While on the weekends he can be found at the cellar door.
"Other than a few days of work at the start of a new brew and a few days mid-way and at the end for bottling, the mead itself doesn't require a lot of attention and just sits there ageing," he said.
"So far, I'm really enjoying having people be able to experience something new while they're here.
"The vast majority of people have never tried mead before, and many have never even heard of it.
"For the visitors up for a chat while they do a tasting, I like to explain the basics of the mead-making process and add some interesting bee facts, so I hope visitors leave having learnt something as well."
