The Land
Home/News

Honey Wines Australia opens its cellar door in Broke, Hunter Valley

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
July 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founder and owner of Honey Wines Australia, Martin Jackson, Broke, Hunter Valley. Picture supplied
Founder and owner of Honey Wines Australia, Martin Jackson, Broke, Hunter Valley. Picture supplied

A Hunter Valley meadery which suffered a devastating blow when the owner's beehives were euthanised due to its proximity to a site found with the devastating varroa mite, has shown remarkable resilience reaching an exciting milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.