Keddstock's Ivan Price, Surat, Queensland, liked what he saw at the 23rd annual Barana Simmentals on property bull sale paying $18,000 and $16,000 for the top two lots.
Held on-farm held today, July 7, at Barana Simmentals, 15 kilometres north of Coolah, was down on last year's top for Barana Stillman (Pp), sired by Willandra Panama, which garnered $24,000.
The clearance rate was down, selling 56 per cent of the lots at auction, average was $7,805, with more going to buyers after the final hammer dropped.
Top priced bull, Lot 44, the 22-month-old polled Morning Shakespeare was also sired by Willandra Panama, and out of dam Morning Queenie.
The light red traditional Simmental weighed 788 kilograms on June 23, and scanned with an eye muscle area of 126sq/cm, rib fat of 7mm, P8 fat of 8mm, a scrotal circumference of 42cm, intramuscular fat average of 5.2pc.
He had an average daily weight gain of 1.1kg.
Second top, Lot 4, the 25-month-old polled Barana Steadman was sired by Barana Lindel out of dam Barana Melody M035.
The red traditional Simmental weighed 1020kg on June 23, heaviest bull a the sale, and scanned with an EMA of 147sq/cm, rib fat of 9mm, P8 fat of 10mm, a scrotal circumference of 39cm, IMF average of 6.7pc, and an average daily weight gain of 1.3kg.
Mr Price said both bulls would slot straight into Keddstock's stud operation at Charleville, Qld.
"I got them both to go into our breeding program out there to keep our traditional Simmental herd going," he said.
"I have bought bulls here before and been very happy with them, very happy with how they've performed.
"This year, the top priced lot in particular I just liked the outlook of the the bull.
"He's polled and he's got a really good skin and hair type, which is very important. Nice and sleek. And he stands on moderate bone and has great carcass attributes.
"He also has a really disposition which is important."
Mr Price said the second top priced lot shared a lot of the carcase characteristics with the top priced bull.
"I thought they are a similar type of bull," he said.
"The second top probably has a little bit more bone, but I love the body type. He is a very thick bull with great fertility also."
A run of eight Angus bulls sold to a $14,000 top, averaging $9,500 per head, while one Shorthorn bull sold for $6,000.
Four pregnancy tested in calf Simmental heifers each sold for $5,000 while three yearling Simmental heifers sold to a top of $6,000 and an average of $5,000.
While the top price was down and the clearance rate was lower than expected, Barana Simmentals stud principal Peter Cook believes there were a number of contributing factors.
"I think it's a few things," he said.
"The price of cattle this year with weaners making less than half of what they were this time last year is having an impact.
"People haven't got a lot of crop to put their weaners on this year, so they're cashing them in too.
"I talked to past clients that have been buying off us for 25 to 30 years and a lot of them have reduced their numbers in the last two months so they weren't looking for bulls this year.
"I was talking to a good client two days ago and he said that he wouldn't be operating this year because he sold a third of his cows.
"It's tough once you get two or three of those sort of clients that usually buy a third of your draft not coming, and we saw the reflection of that here today.
"But there was a few new clients here today, which is encouraging. It was exciting."
Mr Cook was pleased with the price achieved by the two top lots which he saw as vindication for the direction the stud is going.
"Over the last year we just tried to produce bulls with softness, fat cover and are easy doing," he said. "We are trying to produce bulls that will produce cattle that can finish off on grass.
"We're heading down that road a little bit and that seems to be what a lot of markets are looking for.
"It showed at the sale today, the good soft bulls sold really well and the sort of bulls that were a little bit later maturing or didn't quite have the softness didn't go as well."
Auctioneer Paul Dooley also believed the sale was impacted by contributing factors.
"The season has affected the clearance and the market has affected the price," he said.
"The market is soft for a whole range of issues which are well documented.
"But then the season is affecting things too.
"There's no doubt that the lack of oats in the north and the west has made it worse than it should have been.
"The bull market has been unbelievable for a couple of years, but you know, everyone gets a turn. Now it's the turn of the buyers."
The sale was conducted by selling agents Davidson Cameron & Co and Elders with the online interface provided by AuctionsPlus.
