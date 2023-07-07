The Land
Keddstock buy top two lots at Barana Simmental stud sale

Peter, Maddie,and Charmaine Cook, Barana Simmentals, Coolah, Brian Kennedy, Elders Tamworth, buyer of the top two priced lots Ivan Price, Keddstock, Surat, Qld, Paul Dooley, Tamworth, Campbell Cook, Barana Simmentals, and Paul Banks, Davidson Cameron and Co, Coolah.
Keddstock's Ivan Price, Surat, Queensland, liked what he saw at the 23rd annual Barana Simmentals on property bull sale paying $18,000 and $16,000 for the top two lots.

