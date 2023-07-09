The sun shone brightly on day two of Mudgee Small Farm Field Days, as visitor numbers increased and exhibitors did a brisk trade.
The sunshine was a welcome blessing after a muddy start to the event. However, everyone enjoyed getting out their "Wellies" and colourful gumboots on day one.
Locals and visitors alike poured into the field days across both days to look at and purchase machinery, furniture, household goods, livestock and artisan goodies.
Demonstrations of antique machinery at the Festival of Yesteryear, livestock talks, farming practices, sheepdog trials and dog obedience, shearing demonstrations and fashion parades were also popular.
Children enjoyed the animal nursery, kids shed and face painting, WOW reptile encounters, fishing on the dam, straw bale maze and scarecrow building, and MY AG.
There was certainly enough going on to keep the crowds entertained across the two days.
