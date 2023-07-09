The Land
Home/News

Mudgee Small Farm Field Days hailed a success

RA
By Robyn Ainsworth
July 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action in the Yard Dog Trials. Picture by Georgia Cameron
Action in the Yard Dog Trials. Picture by Georgia Cameron

The sun shone brightly on day two of Mudgee Small Farm Field Days, as visitor numbers increased and exhibitors did a brisk trade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Robyn Ainsworth

National Agricultural Features Editor

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.