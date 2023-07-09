The Land
Dubbo store sale price trends hit expectation after rain

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
July 10 2023 - 9:58am
AWN Lord livestock agent Campbell Creighton, Dubbo, at the monthly store cattle sale. Picture by Mark Garland.
A total of 230 head were yarded at Dubbo store cattle sale last Friday which attracted buyers from Coonamble, Coolah, Wellington and the local area.

