A total of 230 head were yarded at Dubbo store cattle sale last Friday which attracted buyers from Coonamble, Coolah, Wellington and the local area.
Despite the small yarding, AWL Lord agent Mark Garland, Dubbo, said the quality of the offering was good with majority of the yarding made up of weaner cattle.
"There was a good consignment of Angus and Angus/Hereford mixed sexes account Capel Pastoral Company, Coolah," he said.
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $270 to $530 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $690 to $890.
Weaner steers that tipped the scales at more than 280kg sold from $760 to $880 topping the sale.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg ranged from $300 to $610.
A pen of plain quality Murray Grey weaner heifers made $300 while Angus yearling heifers made $680.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said the cattle were sold to expectations compared to major physical markets.
"Hereford/Angus weaner steers sold for $720 while good quality young Charolais steer calves sold for $460," he said.
"The better quality heifer weaners sold for around 245 cents a kilogram while plainer types sold down to 175c/kg."
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
