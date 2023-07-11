The Land
Home/Markets

Cows with calves sell to a top of $2625 at Forbes sale

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company agent Brendon White, Condobolin, with buyers Danni and Mark Ward, Condobolin, who paid $350 a head for nine Wagyu steers, 247kg, at Forbes last Friday. Picture by Elka Devney.
Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company agent Brendon White, Condobolin, with buyers Danni and Mark Ward, Condobolin, who paid $350 a head for nine Wagyu steers, 247kg, at Forbes last Friday. Picture by Elka Devney.

Buyer confidence was up at Forbes store cattle sale last Friday on the back of recent rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.