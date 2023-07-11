Buyer confidence was up at Forbes store cattle sale last Friday on the back of recent rain.
A total of 829 head were yarded and attracted buyers from the local area and interstate.
Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company agent Brendon White, Condobolin, said the sale was slightly better than last month.
"We probably didn't have the quality of our last store sale but we all agreed that it was dearer after the recent rain," Mr White said.
"There was more confidence in this sale...last month we managed to sell them all but buyers were still a little nervous."
Weaner steers sold from $250 to a top of $850, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $330 to $850.
Yearling steers sold from $900 to $1370 and yearling heifers ranged from $800 to $1200.
Cows sold from $850 to a top of $1110.
Cows with calves sold for $1440 to $2625 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows attracted bids from $840 to $1500.
Danni and Mark Ward, Condobolin, paid $350 a head for nine Wagyu steers, 247kg, after they received 30 millimetres of rain.
"The cattle will be put on a crop of oates after some very lucky rain," Mrs Ward said.
The top price cows with calves at $2625 was for a Limousin cow with bull calf at foot, 595 kilograms, from JKL Limousin, Forbes.
John Cobb, Condobolin, sold a pen of seven Hereford cows with calves, 628kg, for $1750 as well as nine Hereford cows with calves, 437kg, for $1480. The same vendor sold the top price PTIC cows at $1500 for 10 red tag, 605kg, Hereford cows.
Adam and Danielle Beard, Forbes, sold six, 640kg, Murray Grey red tag cows PTIC to an Angus bull for $1280 as well as a pen of three Murray Grey steers, 380kg, for $1200.
MC and AL O'Hara, Tottenham, sold a pen of 12 Angus steers, 389kg for $1370 as well as 11 Angus steers, 331kg, for $1210. The same vendor also sold a Speckle Park steer, 335kg, for $1090 as well as a black baldy steer, 320kg, for $1130.
Kane Neyland, Ungarie, sold two Angus-cross steers, 492kg, for $1300 as well as a pen of six Hereford/Droughtmaster steers, 425kg, for $1100. The same vendor sold the top price heifers at $1200 for five, 460kg, Angus/Shorthorn heifers.
Symons Farming, Peak Hill , sold 14 Angus-cross steers, 340kg, with Hollywood Angus bloodlines for $1250.
Cuttaburra Partnership, Bourke, sold three Shorthorn steers, 308kg, for $850.
Thomas Melton, Trundle, sold 12 Angus steers, 234kg, with Moogenilla blood for $930 as well as eight black baldy steers, 253kg, with Moogenilla blood for $950. The same vendor sold seven Angus heifers, 317kg, with Moogenilla blood for $720.
G and D Bowkett, Parkes, sold a pen of 12 Angus heifers, 411kg, for $1155.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
