After a 10-year hiatus, Jeff and Jane Rogers' interest in the Shorthorn was renewed last year with the purchase of a Shorthorn bull for use in their crossbreeding program.
The Rogers run their operation on 880ha on the Liverpool Plains near Quirindi, New South Wales on a balance of rising hills and black flats. They owned country east of Coonamble and northwest of Walgett before purchasing the Quirindi property 10 years ago.
Mr Rogers said it has been quite a dry year on-property, which hasn't been ideal for their lucerne and subtropical pasture growth.
"However in recent months, we have received enough rain in weekly showers to keep the oats growing and to assist some newly sown lucerne and Phalaris crops. The frosts have burnt off the subtropical grasses so we've been feeding hay for several months to keep the cattle in good condition, and to help the pastures along. We recently sold all of our sheep, but our cows and calves are in good condition," he said.
After running Shorthorn cows 10 years ago in a crossbreeding operation, the Rogers are venturing back into the breed after purchasing their first Shorthorn bull at the 2022 Shorthorn Spring Fling Bull Sale.
"We currently run a predominantly Red Angus/Limousin herd that we have been crossing with Charolais bulls for the vealer market. Now we've decided to go for an easier calving option that retains the red colour in our herd. We like the Shorthorn for their easy-doing ability and softness. Because we like to crossbreed for hybrid vigour, we believe this will be a good mix with our cows."
The Rogers have just calved down their first heifers that have been joined to the Shorthorn bull and have had no calving issues.
"The calves are a finer shape than the Charolais and seem very even in quality."
The Rogers' split join their cows to make maximum use of their bulls and generally find that each year, at least one of the drops coincides with a handy season.
"We calve in late summer and early winter. We cull dry cows and underperformers with the aim of retaining deep-bodied cows that milk well and have good temperaments. We generally have around a 90 per cent success rate at preg testing. At calving, we drift calve the cows onto lucerne or oat crops and try to maintain them at a fat score 3 during pregnancy."
When the season allows, the Rogers like to sell our calves straight off their mothers at nine to 10-months-old at between 350 to 450kg.
"If it's dry, we will wean earlier and sell them closer to 12-months-old after running them on the best feed available. We generally sell through the fat pens at Gunnedah. We do however like to take care of the mothers, and give them priority over the feed at calving."
Last year was the Rogers' first time attending the Spring Fling and they liked being able to compare bulls across several studs.
"The bull we purchased, from Gillian Leeds, Leeds Shorthorns, is called Jack the Ripper. We chose this bull for his shape, smooth shoulders, and quiet temperament. We've been very happy with his first progeny that were born in June/July this year."
The Rogers' put him over heifers and first calvers who joined quickly and had no calving problems.
"We are so pleased with this cross that we've decided to sell our Charolais bulls and purchase more Shorthorns. This way we will have a larger number of heifers to choose from to retain in the herd while keeping the red colour that we like. The Red Angus x Shorthorn should give us an easy-to-finish calf, and a less worrisome calving time."
The Rogers' previous experience with Shorthorns was that they cross well over other breeds and respond quickly to good seasons.
"We like that Gillian has such a depth of breeding in her stud, and will be back at the Spring Fling Sale this year."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.