Introducing a program that tracks and measures livestock data and selecting sires that promote fertility and weight gains will play a vital role in a well-planned soil carbon project in Far North Queensland, which, once established, will make it the first of its kind in the world.
Salisbury Plains Grazing consists of two properties, Salisbury Plains at Bowen and Breadalbane at Proserpine, running 2500 Brangus breeders on the northern station and then shipping 200-kilogram steers for backgrounding to 450 kilograms on pasture at Breadalbane before sending them to Barmount Feedlot in Central Queensland for a 100-day feed and processing. Breadalbane also grows about 25,000 tonnes of sugar cane annually.
Under this light, the enterprise is similar to most other beef operations in Queensland. However, the change-up occurs with their focus on production methods and goals.
The introduction of a data-driven management program called MaiaGrazing, now with its new sister company, Atlas Carbon, provides the management team with the information to make informed decisions, Salisbury Plains Grazing's production manager cane and cattle, Paul Rogers, said.
"Our project, if it gets up, will be the first of its type in the world. That is, the first in an actual northern tropical environment," he said.
Atlas Carbon has now completed a six-month in-depth and ground-truthed assessment of soil carbon potential on both Salisbury Plains and Breadalbane, including rigorous soil and pasture sampling and applying various local and global soil models to triangulate likely scenarios for soil carbon uplift; this is paired with a view on what additional activities could be adopted in a soil carbon project, and how MaiaGrazing can be used to improve management outcomes.
Mr Rogers said the introduction of the MaiaGrazing program three years ago provided a simplified management tool that enables us to record and track cattle movements across the properties. Maia Grazing software enables management to live track pasture budgets and rolling rainfall against current and future mob numbers. It also can provide real-time insights and recommendations and forecast future scenarios easily.
Salisbury Plains, under the direction of Rodney Barrett, has been a leader in North Queensland in the establishment of tropical legumes like Seca and Verano stylos, Desmanthus, Butterfly Pea and Leucaena for more than 40 years. Those established legume stands to underpin the whole operation.
It is the home of 2500 Brangus breeders and the bull-breeding herd. Mr Rogers said the aim to join at two per cent bulls means only 50 a year are needed. The use of Breedplan and estimated breeding values (EBVs) has been used in the herd for many years, and the selection helps with the sires' program and has increased interest from outside clients wishing to use Salisbury Plains-bred Brangus bulls.
He said many Queensland beef breeders seek increased data and information in their selection process.
"Our fertility in the herd has improved; we use two pc bulls while the Northern Australian average is around four to five per cent," he said.
Artificial Insemination (AI) programs joining 200 selected cows in the "last couple of years" has also boosted genetic gains.
In mid-June, Mr Rogers and Susan Vail attended the Belview Brangus sale at Delungra, where they bought three bulls for a $17,333 average. Their top-priced choice was the $20,000 Belview Sorrento, a 21-month-old son of Belview Gold Rush N077, that weighed 710kg and had an EMA of 118sq/cm and a 39cm SC. Sorrento had a CW EBV of +20, while its growth EBVs of +37 for both the 400-day and 600-days placed the bull within the top 15pc of the 2021 Brangus calves born.
Ms Vail said the figures provided with the Belview bulls were a vital part of their selection process and keenly sought after by their clientele. They also bought Belview Spellbound S164, a 722kg son of Belview Beacon Q060 with an EMA of 115sq/cm for $18,000 and Belview Supernova S115, aged 21 months, weighing 764kg and an EMA of 116sq/cm.
The bulls were dropped off in Rockhampton on the way to Bowen to be collected for artificial insemination programs.
"The focus is to get more carcase and growth traits, rib, rump and intramuscular fat, but we'll chase a balance rather than focus on just one trait, he said. "The increased production, it's been a game-changer; our percentages (joining and calving) are much better."
Steers produced from the Salisbury Plains herd are weaned at around six months and 200 kilograms and then trucked to Breadalbane for growing out to 450kg. Breadalbane is a mix of coastal pastures and retired sugar-cane country, and in the wet season, up to 85 pc of the property can be inundated with floodwater. However, these water levels usually last up to a week or so.
The carrying capacity of Breadalbane is 28 stock days/ha per 100mm of rainfall. While the steer finishing program is run conservatively, opportunity backgrounding is also done when fodder budgets and forecasts permit. The backgrounding steers are run in a herd of around 1250 head and paddocks of about 16-200ha. Smaller paddocks are continually developed as it means shorter graze periods and more extended periods of rest for the pastures, which, in turn, has enabled legumes like the Stylos and Centro to thrive.
Mr Rogers said there were some agronomic concerns with higher levels of aluminium, low calcium and a slightly acid soil pH. in some areas.
"We may need to apply lime to correct these levels, but we're confident it will pay off," he said.
Using an Optiweigh in the steer mob, Salisbury Plain Grazing can keep up its program to regularly turn off "6 decks of steers" (about 140 head). Paul Rogers said the Optiweigh provides accurate in-paddock weighing figures which help with the budgeting and planning program.
"It's a great machine, we can tow it from paddock to paddock with a side-by-side, and we know that our plans to ship six decks of steers (140 head) to the feedlot every eight weeks can be achieved," he said.
"The steers generally average about 0.7kg weight gain a day and up to 1kg/day when things are good.
The Optiweigh has identified one steer hooked on the machine's lick lure that had visited the tub 90 times in 10 days.
Development of paddocks to fit the grazing program at the Bowen breeder property, Salisbury Plains, has included the construction of about 100 km of fencing, the laying of 44km of polythene piping, 30 x 38,000-litre tanks, 60 troughs and five solar pumps that operate in bores that are 10 metres to 15m deep.
Another plus of the rotating grazing program is quieter cattle on both properties.
Mr Rogers said that breaking up the larger paddocks into smaller areas ensures that cattle only need to walk at most 1km to get to a water point. All paddocks have multiple water points encouraging more even pasture utilisation and therefore increasing production. All the tanks are fitted with a Farmbot water level monitoring units, which are connected via mobile app, so the need for water checks is also reduced. The five solar pumps can be operated by mobile phone applications, and bores with the most potable water can be prioritised to top up the tanks.
"It puts us in a position where we know a lot more as to what is going on," Mr Rogers said.
The next stop for Salisbury Plain Grazing is focusing on the carbon capture process.
Mr Rogers said a due diligence program had been undertaken in the last six months with Atlas Carbon, part of the MaiaGrazing package.
He conceded there had been more sleepless nights than initially anticipated, but there is also a better understanding of the grazing management required to build carbon. A carbon project in the Tropics will have its challenges, not least being Mother Nature; she can be unforgiving lady at times. We will need to be on our game.
The decision by Salisbury Plains Grazing to go down this path puts it in a challenging position as it is the first property north of the Tropic of Capricorn to begin such a program.
Mr Rogers said being the first is only sometimes a great place, as scientific reference points for such a project are very light.
"While soil carbon projects in southern, temperate regions are becoming very predictable in their soil carbon uplift, there is no precedence anywhere in the world in the tropics.
"If our potential carbon project can be successful, this will open up a massive windfall for the Northern Australia Beef industry."
