Herefords Australia Youth National Heifer Show competitor numbers doubled.

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:04pm
A total of 143 young Hereford enthusiasts travelled from four different states and New Zealand to participate in the Herefords Australia national youth expo in Parkes, New South Wales, from July 6 - 9.

