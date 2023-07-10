A total of 143 young Hereford enthusiasts travelled from four different states and New Zealand to participate in the Herefords Australia national youth expo in Parkes, New South Wales, from July 6 - 9.
Ranging from ages six to 25, the entrants at times braved icy weather to compete in paraders, junior judging and also a herdsman competition over the four days, while also learning about the industry by educational sessions.
These ranged from a field trip for the senior competitors to Gundamain feedlot, to animal health and husbandry, halter making for the for the peewees and commercial animal selection and genetic talks for the middle age groups.
On Saturday the junior judging and paraders competition was held, with cattle classes wrapping up the event on Sunday morning.
Junior judge, over-judges, Tim Reid and Peter Godbolt, said that they were very impressed with the calibre of competitors coming through the ranks.
"Overall, Peter and I were both overwhelmed and impressed with how good all the competitors really are at judging" Mr Reid said.
"Even through the pee-wees, to the juniors and all the way through."
"There's a lot of quality coming through and it's great to see for our industry."
SPECIAL AWARDS
Youth President's Award: Rory Hutchinson, Gilmandyke.
Jason Sutherland Award: William York, Felton.
Most Potential Breeder Award: Albert Telford, Mendooran.
Wild Bear, SA Junior Heifer Show Award: Katie Burridge, Spring Farm.
Herefords Australia Travel Scholarship: Grace Collins, Armidale.
CATTLE RESULTS
Junior champion heifer: Yalgoo Vanessa T301 exhibited by Amelia Miller, Canowindra.
Reserve: Cloverlee Asteret T001 exhibited by Charlie Tarlinton, Bannister.
Intermediate champion heifer: Llandillo Vanessa T101 exhibited by Lola Quirk, Forbes.
Reserve: Kianma Princess T003 exhibited by Jack Smyth, Canowindra.
Senior champion heifer: Kianma Matchless S022 exhibited by Sam Garvin, Orange.
Reserve: JTR Cherry Ripe exhibited by Jack Nunan, O'Connell.
Grand champion heifer: Kianma Matchless S022 exhibited by Sam Garvin, Orange.
Champion futurity female: Llandillo Gladiola S18 exhibited by Alfie Quirk, Forbes.
Champion bull: Kianma Top Gun T008 exhibited by Max Humphries, Oberon.
Reserve: Kianma T-Rex T002 exhibited by Georgia Moody, NZ.
Champion commercial exhibit: Glenalvie Belle exhibited by Holly Hutchinson, Geurie and Hannah Flynn, Kingsplains.
Reserve: Eclipse Texas Ranger exhibited by Emily Taylor, Quipolly.
Champion bred and owned: Shotgun Elsa T001 exhibited by Skye Hubbard, Oran Park.
Champion owned: Llandillo Canary T4 exhibited by Harrison Guy, Bathurst.
PARADERS RESULTS
Champion pee wee: Elsie Stevens, Lancaster.
Reserve: Charlotte Smith, Yarara.
Champion junior: Max White, The Lagoon.
Reserve: Lachlan Hooper, Geurie.
Champion sub-intermediate: Sam Garvin, Orange.
Reserve: Jack Smyth, Canowindra.
Champion intermediate: Angus Johnson, Dubbo.
Reserve: Mitch Taylor, Quipolly.
Champion senior: William van Gend, O'Connell.
Reserve Lillian Oke, Dubbo.
Grand champion parader: William van Gend, O'Connell.
JUNIOR JUDGING
Champion pee wee: Charlotte Smith, Yarara
Reserve: Lola Quirk, Forbes.
Champion junior: Rory Hutchinson, Gilmandyke.
Reserve: Chole Hughes, Baldry.
Champion sub-intermediate: Sam Garvin, Orange.
Reserve: Maddison Hann, Kingston.
Champion intermediate: Tom Hooper, Geurie
Reserve: Maggie Willis, Dubbo.
Champion Senior: Syke Hubbard, Oran Park.
Reserve: Lillian Oke, Dubbo.
Grand champion: Mitch Taylor, Quipolly.
HERDSPERSON
Novice herdsperson award: Oscar Feuerherdt, Culcairn.
Novice encouragement award: Mitch Rees, Tomingley.
Champion pee wee: Ella Davies, Meadows.
Reserve: Abbey Lawton, Gunning.
Champion junior: Rory Hutchinson, Gilmandyke.
Reserve: Lani Lumsden, Morven.
Champion sub-intermediate: Brooke Doolan, Glenfield.
Reserve: Emily Hann, Kingston.
Champion intermediate: Mitch Taylor, Quipolly.
Reserve: Max Humphuries, Oberon.
Champion Senior: William van Gend, O'Connell.
Reserve: Emily Taylor, Quipolly
Grand champion: Sam Garvin, Orange.
