Prized Icon gets first-crop winner with Tropical Squall at Canterbury Park

By Virginia Harvey
July 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Facing the starter for the first time at Canterbury Park, Tropical Squall recently became a first-crop winner for young stallion Prized Icon, who stands at the Lamont family's Kooringal Stud just north of Wagga Wagga.

