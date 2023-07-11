Facing the starter for the first time at Canterbury Park, Tropical Squall recently became a first-crop winner for young stallion Prized Icon, who stands at the Lamont family's Kooringal Stud just north of Wagga Wagga.
After two impressive barrier trials, Tropical Squall, trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott at Randwick, was bred by Kooringal Stud with jockey Adam Hyeronimus carrying the silks of Gooree Park Stud, its connections breeding and racing the juvenile filly's sire.
Earner of $2.1 million, Prized Icon was a group one winner as a two and three-year-old and continues the mighty More Than Ready sireline.
While Kooringal recently took possession of former proven Coolmore Stud horse Merchant Navy (sire of this year's group one winner Royal Merchant), it is also the new home for second season sire, Finance Tycoon, a son of champion sire Written Tycoon.
Standing his first season in Victoria, Finance Tycoon was a precocious two and three-year-old, winning four from 10 starts.
In his early two-year-old racing career, Finance Tycoon won the VRC Maribyrnong Plate-G3 at his second start before finishing fourth in the Blue Diamond Stakes-G1.
At three, he won the MRC Zeditave Stakes-G3, as well as easily taking the VOBIS Showdown event by four lengths.
"Finance Tycoon is obviously by a fantastic sire and also hails from the same female line as champion sires Flying Spur and Encosta De Lago, with some really nice line breeding options to superior female lines," Angus Lamont said.
Scanning the European race results on which stallions are siring winners, I noticed former Melbourne Cup winning stallions Protectionist (2014), and Dunaden (2011) feature.
Interestingly, in late June, each was represented with a winner in England on the same day. British-bred Dunaden's daughter Hidden Pearl won at Yarmouth, while a short time later Blindedbythelights - a German-bred son of Protectionist - won at Newbury.
As expected, both gallopers favour the staying distance; each successful over 2800 and 2400 metres, respectively.
Standing in Germany, Protectionist is by champion German stallion Monsun - also the sire of 2016 Melbourne Cup winner Almandin and 2013 winner Fiorente, who is looking to have a 2023 Cup representative, Lunar Flare.
By Indian Ridge's Nicobar, Dunaden died in a paddock accident at age 13 when at stud in England in 2019.
He may be a city conditioner, but John Steinmetz would rate among Sydney's "smaller" trainers with only a handful of gallopers in training at his Warwick Farm base.
Recently he scored a two-day winning double when Turnaround Time (by New Zealand-bred and based Tavistock) won over 1750 metres at Canberra, backing up the following day with Ever Was taking his maiden race at Newcastle.
Ever Was is Steinmetz's home-bred gelding by Choisir stallion Choistar, while Turnaround Time cost Steinmetz $12,000 at the Inglis Scone Yearling Sale - selling via the locally based breeding property, Middlebrook Valley Lodge.
Another successful galloper in the Steinmetz stable includes Dr Evil, a six-year-old who cost $4500 at the 2018 Scone Yearling Sale and who has won six races and had 11 placings for earnings of $288,800 to date.
Dr Evil is by Vinery Stud's effervescent Flying Spur stalwart Casino Prince, a prolific sire of winners.
While the sire of more than 21 stakes winners, Casino Prince added new stakes winner and prominent Western Australian galloper Casino Seventeen, to his list, after winning two cup races in his home state this year.
Recently announced via his retirement home of Living Legends at Oaklands Junction just north of Melbourne, two-time Cox Plate hero Fields Of Omagh passed away aged 25.
Fondly known as "Foo", Fields Of Omagh retired after winning his second MVRC W S Cox Plate-G1 in 2006 when he defeated El Segundo, a New Zealand-bred Pins gelding who went one better when winning Australia's premier weight-for-age event, the following year.
By champion Rubiton (the 1987 W S Cox Plate-G1 winner), Fields Of Omagh won 13 races and had 15 placings from 45 starts, for $6.49 million.
