The Punter is quite cross with Paine Schwartz Partners. Just when things were starting to look pretty good for his investment in the Costa Group (ASX code CGC), along comes this US private equity firm looking to snaffle the whole thing for $3.50 a share (plus the interim dividend of 4 cents a share).
True, that's 29 per cent more than the Punter paid for his CGC shares in August last year.
But Costa is emerging from a fairly rough four years, which saw severe weather, a pandemic, rising costs and labour shortages. Underlying net profit after tax in the 2022 financial year was down 53pc.
But it expects really good results from the year just ended.
Those headwinds have eased.
It has still to see the full benefit of its big acquisition of mandarin farms in Queensland in 2021.
The warmer weather forecast for Australia should improve harvests.
The move into China has been so successful that it has increased its acreage there from 240 hectares to 400ha, and it is aiming for 700ha.
It continues to invest in research and is releasing four new blueberry varieties this year.
The Punter accepts that it's a cyclical business, but he can't help noting that CGC shares were selling for $8 in August 2018 and even $4.60 in 2021.
A mere $3.50 would not tempt him to sell.
He may have no choice, however.
The due diligence period does not end until next week, but Paine Schwartz specialises in sustainable farm and food businesses, has long been an investor in Costa, and has provisional approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board, so he expects the deal to go ahead.
Meanwhile, Ramelius Resources (RMS) has trumped the bid by Westgold (WGX) for emerging gold miner Musgrave Minerals (MGV).
The Musgrave board has recommended the RMS offer of one RMS share for every 4.21 MGV, plus 4c a share - equivalent to $1.34 per MGV share.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.