Some serious questions need answers around the Voice referendum.
These are not just my questions, they are a collection of questions I have been asked by people in our community, people from all walks of life who are pondering their vote, including our First Nations community.
Before all the do-gooding, awoken keyboard warriors take a free hit, please hear me out.
I am fourth generation Moree Plains. I live among many amazing, respectful and decent people. Some are also Indigenous. I do not speak on behalf of their community, but I do need to ask the questions that are being asked of me.
What disturbs me most about these questions is those asking the same feel the need to lower their voices in the supermarket aisle, my shop, or the street, so as not to be overheard. Now, that is un-Australian.
Why do people feel nervous about asking relevant and important questions about changing the current constitution? I will answer that they fear reprisal or bullying or being called a racist, and so the hush brigade grows.
Now the bait. If, in any situation, there is a lack of information, speculation will always run rife. Simple solution, answer the questions.
The most common questions include: How will the representative body of the proposed Voice be appointed?; Will the Indigenous communities of Australia have delegates?; Will each Lands Council be appointed by the government of the day?.
Nobody knows what the process will be, and this is causing angst.
Further questions include what is the tenure of appointees/members, and will they select leaders among themselves? Will urban members stick with urban matters, and regional appointees deal with the regions, and so on?
Will these Voice appointments be renumerated, and how much will members be paid? Will there be an office of the Voice with administrative support, and would that office also be where regular folk get to ask questions and discuss what is relevant to them?
What is the end result of the Voice, and what does it lead to? In conversations, many folk believe that recognition in the Constitution is fine, but what are the parameters around consultation? There is fear with this question and speculation around how far advice from Voice members will be taken.
Will landholders be required to pay "rent" in the future to a body that encompasses the Voice, hand-in-hand with sovereignty?
These are all matters of concern the federal government needs to address now.
Democracy is great, and no one knows who votes for what when voters are in the ballot box, and that is the way it should be, but I feel there may be huge disappointment if the "feel good advertising" continues and the nuts and bolts are not adequately explained.
