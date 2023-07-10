A WINTER festival was an untested concept in the Central West when Bathurst launched its own in 2015, and nearly a decade later other regional cities are trying it for themselves.
They'll have even more inspiration after another successful Brew and Bite at the Bathurst Winter Festival on July 7 and 8.
Bathurst Regional Council estimated that 8000 people came through the festival precinct on Friday, July 7, while the number increased to 12,000 people on Saturday, July 8.
There were 12,000 tickets sold for the rides in the Winter Playground, and ice skating sessions were at capacity over the event times.
Brew and Bite is one of the festival's signature events, designed to celebrate brewers from the region, with the beer, wine and spirits pairing with food vans and other winter activities to form a winning combination.
Mayor Robert Taylor attended Brew and Bite on the Saturday night and said there was an enormous crowd throughout Kings Parade, Machattie Park and the adjoining streets.
"We went in at about 5.30pm and were there for a couple of hours and everyone was just having a wonderful time," he said.
"... The food vans were busy, the brew was busy all down that end of Machattie Park. All through both parks it was just wonderful."
It was an impressive feat, given the forecast for Saturday included rain and strong winds. There were similar conditions on Friday, the first day of Brew and Bite, as well.
But Cr Taylor said most people know what to expect and come prepared for the elements, not letting a little bad weather deter them from enjoying the event.
He said Brew and Bite, which council was grateful to have the support of Charles Sturt University to deliver, would have brought in visitors from outside of the 2795 postcode.
That tourism element is vital to the ongoing success of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
"When you hold these events, of course it boosts the economy," he said.
"Some businesses may benefit a lot, others benefit a little bit, but everyone in town eventually benefits by these events."
Winter in the Central West is known to be freezing cold, and at times quite wet, and those conditions mean a lack of events that have the ability to draw people out of their homes.
Bathurst council saw the potential to fill that gap with a winter festival and has continued to grow it to the point it has become a must-see event for residents and visitors.
Cr Taylor said the fact other cities are now trying to replicate it shows just how good the festival is.
"They're all copying us," he said.
"I was, last week, up the coast with other mayors for a regional cities meeting, and I know Goulburn are going to run one, Wagga have done one, Albury are talking about doing one.
"They're all starting to follow our lead, which is a great compliment to us and to our events team that they are, but they've got a lot to catch up to.
"We are leading the way."
The festival will continue through to Sunday, July 16.
Once it concludes, the entire two-week festival will be reviewed, which Cr Taylor said will allow for the events team to come up with ideas to improve the offering again in 2023.
"If you have the same thing over and over it gets a little bit boring, so the events girls are always trying to improve it, put little touches into it," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
