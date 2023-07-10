World first oral lice treatment hits market

A world first oral lice treatment for sheep has hit the Australian market this week, allowing producers to treat their flock at any time rather than having to wait for shearing time.
The new product, Flexolt, has been released as part of the Coopers range of products from MSD Animal Health and is expected to be in stock soon at rural retailers across the country.
The product, which contains the chemical fluralaner, works systemically from the inside out, meaning it can be used on sheep with any length of wool, including lambs over six kilograms.
It is the culmination of more than a decade of scientific work.
A single 20 litre drum of Flexolt can be used to treat more than 2200 sheep at 60 kg and is administered in a single oral dose.
MSD Animal Health Technical Lead and veterinarian Jane Morrison said the breakthrough innovation will transform on-farm practices for Australian sheep and wool producers.
"Lice is a significant issue for the Australian sheep and wool industries which is estimated to cost the Australian sheep industry around $123 million per year through disease control and production losses," Dr Morrison said.
"Flexolt gives producers greater flexibility, choice and control, allowing them to choose when it best suits them to treat their flock for lice.
"It also means farmers can consider management options like split shearing without compromise, which can boost their on-farm productivity."
MORE READING:
NSW sheep producer Ed Storey said Flexolt is a game changer for wool growers, who can now consider a community approach to lice treatment.
"I run between 8000 and 9000 head of sheep on my property in Yass, and a lice outbreak can be devastating, not only for your own farm, but it presents a biosecurity risk for your neighbours," he said.
"Flexolt is a complete game changer for the sheep and wool industry.
"It means you can co-ordinate with your neighbours to treat for lice at any time, in any sheep, with any length of wool.
"Sheep farmers have never been able to do this before."
"We all hope we never get lice, but the fact of the matter is we do.
"This product is another tool we can use to tackle the issue head on."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.