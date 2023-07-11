The Land
Grain science conference in Rockhampton

July 11 2023 - 1:00pm
The theme of this year's AGSA conference captures both the diversity of northern Australia and the wide range of roles grain crops can play:- 'Grain crops and sustainable food systems'. Photo: AGSA
Grains and crop scientists have until Saturday, July 15 to capture early-bird savings and register for the Australasian Grain Science Association (AGSA) Conference in September.

