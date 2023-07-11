Grains and crop scientists have until Saturday, July 15 to capture early-bird savings and register for the Australasian Grain Science Association (AGSA) Conference in September.
The AGSA Conference will be unlike any of the 72 previous events, with this year's conference to be held in northern Australia for the first time at CQUniversity's Rockhampton campus.
Although more famous as Australia's beef capital, the Central Queensland region is also home to broadacre production of wheat, chickpea, mung beans, cotton, sugar cane and sorghum.
CQUniversity is also a focal point for research into new and high-value crops, such as sesame, and adapted production systems to fit within northern Australian farming systems, such as dual-purpose peanuts.
As a result, the theme of this year's AGSA conference captures both the diversity of northern Australia and the wide range of roles grain crops can play:- 'Grain crops and sustainable food systems'.
AGSA President Dr Sushil Dhital urged people with an interest in the science behind the grain production and quality to register this week and capture the 12.5 per cent discount on offer.
"The organising committee has put together a world-class line up of speakers, who will be tackling topics including the role of dietary fibre in metabolic health; bioactives for improved human nutrition; plant-based proteins; climate and grain production; sensors and novel technologies; grain waste valorisation; grain and graze production systems; and, new and emerging grain crops. The draft program can be viewed at the following link: www.ausgrainscience.org.au/conference/#program
Among the keynote speakers secured for the conference are leading international researchers Dr Ian Biggs, from the CRC for Developing Northern Australia ; Prof. Yong-Cheng Shi, of Kansas State University, USA; Prof. Bin Zhang, of the South China University of Technology; Dr Amy Lin, of the Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology; Prof. Glen Fox, of the University of California, Davis, USA; and, Prof Flavio Augusto Santos, of the University of So Paulo, Brazil.
Conference Chair and CQUniversity Senior Lecturer and biochemical scientist , Dr Mani Naiker, said more than 100 delegates were expected to attend the event, from postgraduate student researchers to internationally recognised scientists, as well as leaders of the local grains and cropping industries.
"The program includes a special pre-conference training workshop for post-graduate researchers, which will feature a demonstration of grain analytical equipment, advice on effectively communicating scientific research, and a tour to a local farm to learn about northern production systems," Dr Naiker said.
AGSA began as a cereal chemists' learned society in 1951 and met under the umbrella of the Royal Australian Chemical Institute (RACI) until 2009. Its aim is to provide a forum for students, scientists and professionals to network and exchange information about sustainable agronomy, grain processing, value adding and nutritional functionality.
The 73rd Australasian Grain Science Conference will be held in Rockhampton, Queensland from 26 to 29 September 2023. Please visit the conference site for more details on registration, program, speakers, travel and accommodation.
