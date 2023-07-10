Cottee Jersey Group's powdered milk factory at Bomaderry went up in flames on Monday afternoon.
More than 100 firefighters and 20 trucks from Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service attended the scene, after receiving an emergency call at 3.15pm.
The factory, which produced between 100 and 250 tonnes of dairy products a month, was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency services arrived at the scene.
Fire and Rescu NSW Inspector Rick Jones said about 12 people were evacuated from the building after the fire broke out.
Nobody was injured.
"Police, forensics and Fire and Rescue are meeting this morning to commence the preliminary investigation," Mr Jones said.
"It took us six hours to contain the fire, the fire is still burning and there is a risk of collapse so we can't get in to fully extinguish it at this time."
The Cottee Jersey factory is registered to produce, pack and store infant formula, goat milk powder products, goat infant formula, and dried milk and dried milk products.
Cottee Jersey Group is Chinese and Malaysian based, according to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry certificate of registration.
The group was issued a licence to process pasteurised dairy products by the then Department of Primary Industries Food Authority in 2019.
