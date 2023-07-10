The Land
Cottee Jersey Group powdered milk factory at Bomaderry destroyed by fire

By Hayley Warden
Updated July 11 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 8:00am
Cottee Jersey Group's powdered milk factory at Bomaderry went up in flames on Monday afternoon.

