THE company behind a proposed pumped hydro construction east of Bathurst says it remains committed to the project even though it has decided to put a pause on an important next step.
The community group that has opposed the project from the start, meanwhile, has described the delay "as a victory for the community and commonsense".
ATCO, a global company based in Canada that has been operating in Australia for about 65 years, has been preparing for some time for the pumped hydro project that would involve a reservoir at the top of Mount Tennyson, near Yetholme, and another in a nearby valley.
Water would be pumped to an upper reservoir when there is an excess of renewable energy, stored and then the water would be released to generate energy at the times of the day it is most needed, according to the company.
An environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project had been thought to be imminent, but ATCO says the statement's release has been deferred.
ATCO said the EIS is in the process of being finalised, but "we have decided to defer our EIS submission until some of the NSW Government's policy frameworks mature, and there is a clear commercial pathway for large civil projects like pumped hydro".
"We understand that there is interest in the extensive studies that have been carried out in compiling our EIS, and we continue to finalise all our documentation for submission," the company said in a project update.
"We look forward to sharing them when the EIS is submitted. However, these are big documents, and working through them will be a large time commitment, and we believe the right and respectful time to submit the EIS for all involved will be at a time when we have that clear commercial pathway."
The latest announcement from the company comes after a mixed 10 months for the project in which it received a $9.4 million recoverable grant from the-then NSW Government; was given a lukewarm reception by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole; failed to win the support of Bathurst Community Climate Action Network and did win the support of Greening Bathurst.
ATCO was asked earlier this year what the change in government at the state level might mean for the $9.4m grant.
The company said at the time that "this question is best addressed to the new government", but did say the Minns government recognises "the critical role that pumped hydro can and will play in our energy mix".
In regards to the deferred EIS, ATCO said it could not say when it expected the statement to be submitted.
"This depends on the work programs of the Government and their relevant authorities, and the time they require to refresh the support mechanisms for long duration storage projects like pumped hydro, in the best interest of the consumer," the company said.
"We would hope this period may take between six to 12 months; however, our preference is for this to happen faster to deliver the capacity required in NSW sooner and in line with the State's 2030 storage targets.
"We are really encouraged by the Government's commitment to ensuring pumped hydro projects become a part of our energy mix. They are an important enabler of Australia's growing uptake of renewable energy."
ATCO emphasised that it remains committed to the Yetholme project, which it described as "one of the most promising pumped hydro energy storage projects in NSW", and said the delay will have no bearing on the recoverable grant it previously received.
The Friends of the Fish River group, which was formed to oppose the Yetholme project, said in a statement that ATCO's decision to defer the environmental impact statement "can be seen as a victory for the community and commonsense".
"Pumped hydro is not well placed in a water scarce area and the hydro power station does not have community support or a social licence," the group said.
"ATCO's decision to freeze the development is a victory for protecting Bathurst's water supply, the environment and threatened and endangered species.
"The Friends of the Fish River will continue to monitor ATCO's activities in relation to the proposed site and generally."
